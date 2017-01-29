Washington-area universities are responding to President Trump’s executive order banning travel into the United States from citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries, with some even explicitly warning students and staff from those nations against traveling abroad.

“As a result of this Executive Order, we are warning affected individuals that travel outside of the United States for the foreseeable future is risky because it is likely that you will not be re-admitted to the United States,” a statement from the George Washington University reads.

The order, which Trump signed on Friday, prohibits citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya, and Yemen from entering the United States, even if they hold dual citizenship with another non-US country or are permanent residents with green cards. Lawyers in several jurisdictions, including Virginia, were able to secure court orders allowing travelers from the targeted countries to arrive at US airports, although the order’s enforcement Sunday at Dulles International Airport has been questionable.

A spokeswoman for GW says there are 73 students, visiting scholars, and alumni currently on campus who are affected by Trump’s order.

Other schools did not provide figures of how many students and staff on their campuses could be impacted by the order, but University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan also released a statement saying the Charlottesville school will take steps to protect members of its community.

“We have communicated individually with UVA’s students and scholars who are from the seven countries affected by the executive order and advised them not to travel abroad until we know more about the specific practices that will be implemented as a result of the executive order,” Sullivan’s statement reads. “We have communicated with the larger population of international students as well.”

Sullivan’s statement adds that UVA is consulting with immigration attorneys the Virginia state government appoints to serve the school.

In an emailed statement, University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said the effect from Trump’s order on his school could be “significant.”

“The University of Maryland joins other member institutions of the Association of American Universities and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities in expressing concern over the temporary banning from entry into the US of visa and green card holders of seven mostly Muslim countries,” Loh said. “The potential for negatively impacting the educational and research missions of our campus is significant. We are currently assessing how this executive order may affect the students and scholars at our campus who come from these countries. In the meantime, I join my colleagues from across the US in an emphatic message of support ​for them and their families​. It is in America’s national interest that we continue to welcome talented individuals of all nations to study, teach, and do research here and retain America’s global leadership in higher education.”

George Mason University has not said how it is responding specifically to Trump’s order, but on Saturday evening, its president, Ángel Cabrera, tweeted a link to a statement he released after last November’s election.

“Let me be clear,” Cabrera’s statement reads, “If you are Muslim or Jewish or Christian, you belong at Mason. If you grew up in Mexico City, Islamabad, or Roanoke, you belong at Mason. If you are part of the LGBT community, you belong at Mason. If you are Black or Brown or White, you belong at Mason. If you voted for Clinton or for Trump or anyone else, you belong at Mason.”

