Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

There Is a Bobcat Missing From the National Zoo, and You Are Too Slow to Catch Her

Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, but let's be real here.
By on
Ollie. Photograph by Barbara Statas/Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

Ollie the bobcat is on the loose. The 25-pound feline was where she was supposed to be at 7:30 this morning, when a keeper at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo counted her. But by 10:40, she’d apparently made a run for it. Staff “are taking several measures to attract Ollie back to her enclosure,” the zoo says in a press release.

Another view of Ollie. Photograph by Barbara Statas/Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

If you spot Ollie, call 202-633-7362. Animal care and control officers from the Humane Rescue Alliance are assisting the zoo in recovery efforts.

Do not approach Ollie yourself. “There is no imminent danger to Zoo guests or general public,” the zoo says, and “Bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans.” (Good luck catching her even if you’re too cocky to ignore this advice: As the zoo’s own page about bobcats notes, bobcats can run as fast as 30 miles per hour. You can’t. Sorry.)

Ollie is the second high-profile animal to make a daring escape from a mid-Atlantic zoo: Sunny the red panda is still at large after disappearing from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk last Monday.

TAGGED IN:

More from News

5 Questions for a Dutch Blogger Who’s Obsessed With the White House’s Phones

Best Job Ever: The Smithsonian Just Hired a Craft Beer Historian

This ACLU Lawyer Is Leading the Legal Fight Against Trump’s Muslim Ban

You Can Now Rent a Mercedes-Benz From Car2go

Larry Hogan Is Having a Grand Old Time as Maryland’s Governor

DC-Area Universities Warn Some Staff and Students Against Travel Outside US

Despite Court Order, US Officials Won’t Allow Lawyers at Dulles to See Detainees

Lobbyist Jack Kingston Defends Muslim Ban His Firm’s Clients Oppose

Most Popular