Couples looking for a stunning location with world-class amenities and excellent service need to look no further. Their married lives together can begin at MGM National Harbor, a $1.4 billion integrated resort unlike any other in the DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia) region. The new premier destination resort has a variety of event spaces to accommodate bachelor and bachelorette parties as well as intimate weddings, lavish receptions and elegant dinners.
For uniquely tailored event locations, the 308-room resort and casino has been designed with stunning indoor and outdoor venues. The 3,000-seat Theater at MGM National Harbor features seven VIP suites, each accommodating 18 to 22 guests. Suite guests have access to a private theater entrance, VIP lounge with full-service bar and incredible views of the stage and area below. Certain to be a desirable pre- or post-wedding celebration as guests can enjoy A-list performers in true style. Another option within the theater is to utilize the scalable chair and table designs to create high-impact wedding receptions. Based on the configuration, the theater can accommodate groups of up to 600.
Overlooking the harbor with breathtaking views of the Potomac River and the nation’s capital, Potomac Plaza incorporates a soothing fountain and reflecting pool surrounded by lush greenery to provide a romantic, memorable backdrop. This outdoor location can accommodate 50 to 500 for buffet receptions.
For intimate wedding dinners, the resort features private and semi-private dining areas for 12 to 40 people within restaurants from a powerhouse lineup of chefs including José Andrés, Marcus Samuelsson, and Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. Other locations available for private events include the pool deck, lounges and select suites.
Within the 50,000-square-foot versatile MGM National Harbor Conference Center, ballrooms have been thoughtfully planned out and are adjacent to open, airy foyers overlooking The Conservatory and surrounding area. The foyers provide beautiful locations for cocktail receptions before flowing into one of the ballrooms. The various event spaces incorporate sister properties’ names to highlight the resort’s connection to other top destinations within MGM Resorts International, a leader in hospitality, entertainment and “wow” moments. The conference center includes the 16,137-square-foot MGM Grand Ballroom with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and 6,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with spectacular views of the Potomac River; the 4,284-square-foot Bellagio Ballroom; and three 1,838-square-foot rooms – ARIA, Mandalay Bay and Beau Rivage. To personalize the arrival upon entering the conference center, a video wall can display special digital welcome messages to guests.
MGM National Harbor’s talented catering team can create spectacular culinary experiences to enhance the occasion including celebrity chef-inspired tastings and signature cocktails. From popular regional cuisine featuring locally sourced foods to the finest international fare, the menu is sure to delight.
Customizable wedding packages also are available for elegant receptions, sit-down dinners and luxury buffets. All packages come with numerous offerings including a complimentary tasting, wedding night accommodations at MGM National Harbor and a dedicated events professional for the couple to ensure all on-site details are handled.
In addition to the wedding reception, MGM National Harbor’s on-site professional can assist with pre-wedding activities such as bachelor and bachelorette parties, make-up appointments at The Salon, a much-needed massage at The Spa and an indulgent shave for the groom in the men’s barber lounge.
After the day of festivities, the couple and their guests can unwind in luxury in the resorts’ spacious guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows. Stylish and refined with meticulous attention to detail throughout, the rooms provide an indulgent retreat to complete the overall experience.
A dream wedding awaits at MGM National Harbor.