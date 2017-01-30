Photos: DC Protesters Blast Trump’s Muslim Ban at White House and His Hotel

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the White House Sunday in response to President Trump’s executive order banning refugees and Muslim immigrants from select countries from entering the US.

The demonstration gained thousands of participants as images from the protest appeared on social media, and the crowd eventually spilled into the streets and turned into a march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Trump International Hotel and to the Capitol. Many protesters stopped in front of the Trump Hotel and occupied the stairs to the entrance while chanting for the ban to be lifted.

Police officers cleared the steps after a couple of hours and replaced the metal barriers that have been a constant outside the hotel.

