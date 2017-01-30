Things to Do in DC This Week (January 30-February 1): Restaurant Week, the Mariinsky Ballet, and a Documentary About a Documentarian

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

BOOKS Author Steve Early is in conversation with Larry Cohen, the National Political Director of Our Revolution, at Busboys & Poets on 14th Street. In his latest book, Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and the Remaking of an American City, Early documents the changes that Richmond, California made to raise its minimum wage and institute programs to assist undocumented workers. Free, 6:30 PM.

FOOD & DRINK Metropolitan Washington’s Restaurant Week starts Monday and runs through February 5. About 250 participating restaurants are offering prix-fixe 3-course menus for brunch/lunch ($22) or dinner ($35). There’s also a rewards program offering prizes including restaurant gift cards and cookbooks.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

DANCE The Mariinsky Ballet’s annual engagement at the Kennedy Center features Alexei Ratmansky‘s The Little Humpbacked Horse (Konyok-Gorbunok), Tuesday through February 5. The DC premiere of this Russian fairy tale tells the story of a young boy’s fantastical adventures with a magical horse. $49 to $150, 7:30 PM.

YOGA The Crystal City Business Improvement District (BID) is teaming up with Eat.Yoga.Drink for a one-hour yoga class at 2011 Crystal Drive in Arlington. This special class also includes two drink tickets for Highline RxR after the class, all to benefit A Cure for Ellie, a foundation that is raising money for a cure for LBSL, a mitochondrial disease that afflicts 9 year-old Arlington resident Ellie McGinn. $20, 6:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

MUSIC Singer-songwriter Esmé Patterson got her start in Denver’s indie-folk band Paper Bird, then split off on her own solo career. Now based in Portland, she released her third solo album, the powerful indie-rock We Were Wild, last year and performs on Wednesday night at Songbyrd. $12 (advance) / $14 (day-of), 7:30 PM.

FILM The Avalon hosts a screening of the 2016’s Cameraperson on Wednesday night. The documentary, by director Kirsten Johnson, is about her life and career as a cinematographer, an account of both her personal journey and an examination of the impact that a documentarian has on her subjects. $12.25, 8 PM.

BOOKS Author Paul Auster’s first novel in seven years, 4 3 2 1, tells the tale of four parallel (and very different) lives led by a boy born in 1947 in New Jersey. Auster will read from his coming-of-age novel at Sixth & I. $15, 6 PM.

Find something to do? Share it with friends.