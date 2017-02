Shoppers have as much reason to celebrate this weekend as football fans. The 12th annual Alexandria Warehouse Sale, one of DC’s longest-running designer sales, will run Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM. This year’s sale will once again take place in the Westin Alexandria (400 Courthouse Square) in Old Town. Entrance is free and includes access to dozens of boutiques from around the Washington area. Here are a few of the deals for which you’ll want to get in early:

An Ideal Everyday Bag

A Versatile Shirtdress

The Perfect Party Dress

In-Between Seasons Heels

Stand-Out Outerwear

Some Sparkly Sandals

A Metallic Minidress

A Bit of Bling

Timeless Riding Boots

Need a shopping buddy? Share this!