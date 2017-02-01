Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Health

You Can Now Work Out (and Shower!) During Your Layover at BWI’s New Gym

By on
Rendering courtesy Roam Fitness.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) just made it a little easier for constant travelers to stay fit. On Tuesday, new gym chain Roam Fitness opened their first location behind security between concourses D and E at BWI.

The gym is stocked with cardio equipment, including one elliptical machine, one stationary and one recumbent bike, two treadmills, and a rowing machine. For strength training, the gym has dumbbells ranging from five to 50 pounds, two weight benches, medicine balls, and TRX straps for suspension training. Finally, there’s a space where clients can stretch or practice yoga.

But while the equipment itself is typical of a petite gym, what sets Roam apart is amenities targeted at travelers. The lockers where you can stick your carry-on have outlets, so you can charge your electronics while you work out. Didn’t pack workout clothes? Roam has complementary clothing and shoe rentals—they stock Lululemon clothing and Brooks Running Shoes sneakers. If you’re not comfortable sweating in pre-worn clothes, they also have a small boutique where you can pick up brand-new gear. Or, if you thought ahead and brought your own, Roam will vacuum-seal your sweaty clothes so they don’t stink up the rest of your luggage.

Photograph of Roam Fitness’ new BWI location courtesy Roam Fitness.

Once your workout is through, you can hop in the shower for a complementary 15-minute rinse using the gym’s Malin + Goetz products and towels. Afraid you’ll zone out and miss your flight? The showers rooms are also equipped with Amazon Echo Dots to keep you updated.

So what’s it cost to work out during a layover? A single visit is just $25, and it includes everything—lockers, showers, towel service, clothing rental—during Roam’s promo pricing period, which will last through April 1. Roam is also offering special pricing through April 1 for a monthly pass ($150) or an annual pass ($500) for frequent travelers. After April 1, pricing will be $40 for a one-day pass, $175 per month, and $600 per year.

Roam Fitness is now opening at the D/E connector behind security at BWI Airport.

This article has been updated. 

TAGGED IN: , , , , , , ,

More from Health

New Moms Can Talk to Nurses and Breastfeeding Experts in Seconds Through This App

How Washington Ballet Dancers Stay in Shape Off Stage

Logan Circle’s New Boutique Gym Will Totally Kick Your Butt

Quiz: Can You Guess Which Snack Food Has More Sugar?

What a Former Redskins Cheerleader and DC Fitness Trainer Eats in a Day

How 7 Busy Washingtonians Find Time to Train for Marathons

7 Healthy Meals You Can Make With Trader Joe’s Frozen Foods

Three New Fitness Trends to Keep Your Eye On

Most Popular