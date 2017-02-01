Staycation

Where: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Washington DC, 2121 P St., NW; 202-448-1800.

What’s special: At this Dupont Circle hotel, the inviting lobby’s island fireplace is the spot to sit and enjoy morning macchiato or an evening cocktail. Andrea Tateosian, who heads up the bar at the on-site Italian restaurant Urbana, loves mixing up lesser-known ingredients into fun cocktails.

The deal: The “Mix It Up” package includes two handcrafted specialty cocktails at Urbana for only $1 above the normal hotel room rate. In addition, Washingtonian readers who mention the magazine will receive a complimentary $30 in-room spa credit. The package starts at $150 a night per room. To book, click here and enter rate code MIXIT, or call 202-448-1800 and request the MIXIT rate.

When: Valid for stays through February 28, 2017.

City of Brotherly Love

Where: Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia, 117S 17th St., Philadelphia; 215-563-5006.

What’s special: Located in Center City, the Art Deco-style hotel offers an edgy, living room-styled lobby with velvet seating, a marble fireplace, marble tables, and whimsical accessories such as three brightly-colored Ben Franklin effigies. The pet-friendly rooms have city views, beautiful bedding, and luxury bathrooms. Enjoy free nightly wine and truffle popcorn. The hotel is close to restaurants, shopping, Reading Terminal Market.

The deal: Palomar, in conjunction with the “Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package Winter Getaway” includes free hotel parking (up to a $100 value), two untimed tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute ($70 value), admission and ice skate rentals for two at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ($28 value), one $20 gift card for use at any of chef Jose Garces’ restaurants in Philadelphia, and a code from Uber good for one free ride valued up to $10. Those who book and stay by February 5, 2017 get a bonus: two free tickets to the Auto Show. (While supplies last.) Readers also receive a free bottle of wine, a $25 value. To get this deal, use booking code WASHDC.

When: Valid for stays through March 19.

A B&B Fit for Royalty

Where: Glen Gordon Manor, 1482 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, Va; 540-636-6010.

What’s special: This luxury B&B dates back to 1833, when it was a Wells Fargo stagecoach stop. It has hosted members of the British royal family for hunts and balls. Today, guests are treated to a gourmet multi-course breakfast (buttery scones, orange juice, coffee, seasonal fruit dishes, and farm-fresh eggs, laid by their own free-range chickens) prepared by owner Dayn Smith, an internationally trained chef. Guests can also enjoy dinner at their intimate restaurant, Houndstooth. Guests are greeted by fireplaces at the entrance of the inn; fireplaces also grace the common spaces and many of the rooms. The property offers views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, neighboring farms, and vineyards. Guests can get a massage at the Tack Room Spa, or check out the area’s attractions, including wineries and breweries.

The deal: The Washingtonian exclusive “Romantic Winter Escape Package” offers a 50 percent discount off of the second night of a two-night stay when guests also reserve dinner for two at Houndstooth ($170 for two). Guests will also receive a free bottle of Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries on arrival, an $80 value. Room rates start at $275. Click here, call 540- 636- 6010, or email info@glengordonmanor.com to make reservations. Mention “Escape” in the notes online or by phone.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2017.

Warm-up in the Sunshine State

Where: Margaritaville Beach Resort, 1111 N Ocean Dr., Hollywood, Fla.; 954-874-4444.

What’s special: Located along Hollywood Beach and the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, this resort offers rooms done up in the colors of the sea, sand, and sky. In addition to the two beach-level pools, there’s an 11th-floor rooftop adult-only pool with an ocean view. Other amenities include a FlowRiderDouble surfing simulator, paddleboarding (including sunset night paddles), kayaking, and an 11,000 square-foot spa. The property also offers cafes, bars, a coffee shop, and several restaurants, from steak and seafood to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.

The deal: The “I Gotta Go Where It’s Warm” package includes a complimentary room upgrade, two welcome drinks, two souvenir cups, and a $50 credit to use at one of the on-site recreation activities. But Washingtonian readers receive an extra $50 credit, for a total of $100, plus 10 percent off spa services. A minimum two=night stay is required. Room rates start at $359. To get this deal, click here.

When: Valid for stays through April 30, 2017.

