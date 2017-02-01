Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Things to Do

The Puppy Bowl Will Feature Six Dogs From Washington Shelters

Get ready for Puppy Bowl XIII.
By on

On Sunday, six local rescue puppies will represent DC in the most gripping sports championship game of the year: Puppy Bowl XIII. Four rescue dogs from Operation Paws for Homes in Alexandria and two from City Dogs Rescue in DC will go nose-to-nose to tear up the turf in hopes of winning the inaugural “Lombarky” trophy.

Weechee, Dabo, Bradie, and Striker from Operation Paws for Homes (Animal Planet)

“Tail”-gating starts at 2 PM with analysis from “Rodt Weiler,” plus locker room interviews for insight into pre-game rituals. At 3 PM, the unreliable weather forecaster—and groundhog—Punxsutawney Phil will make a special appearance to officiate the coin toss. Game highlights include glimpses of the iconic water bowl cam and the sloppy kiss cam. Cheerleading rescue rabbits are sure to throw up some spirit paws, while Surge the Hamster will spin his wheel to nowhere to power the scoreboard.

Zoey and Burr from City Dogs Rescue (Animal Planet)

Other notable guests include Meep the Bird, an African gray parrot who will live tweet throughout the game (@MeepTheBird). The Kitty Halftime Show features a performance of Kitty Gaga singing “Puparazzi” to her little monsters of adoptable kittens, sure to be the best lip-synch performance of the day.

“People enjoy the break from reality,” says City Dogs Rescue’s Patricia Kennedy. “They turn on the TV, grab a snack, and watch some puppies push a football down the field.”After the game’s over, everyone’s a winner when the puppies find their forever homes.

TAGGED IN: , , ,

More from Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Week (January 30-February 1): Restaurant Week, the Mariinsky Ballet, and a Documentary About a Documentarian

You Can’t Instagram This Art Exhibit, and That’s the Point

15 Things To Do Around DC This February

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (January 26-29): A “Silent Room,” Chinese New Year Celebrations, and Doc About an Avant-Garde Composer

Things to Do in DC This Week (January 23-25): Soul Singer Bettye LaVette, A Group Sing-Along, and Two Panels on Trump

5 Things to Do in Alexandria During the New Season of Mercy Street

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (January 19-22): Musicians and Comedians Host Benefit Shows, a Feminist Conversation on Sexism, and a Nonpartisan Chili Cook-Off

Inauguration Week Balls and Concerts for People Who Didn’t Vote for Trump

Most Popular