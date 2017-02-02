DC Is Better Than LA Because We Have More Pieces of the Berlin Wall

First in an occasional series about unlikely reasons why our city is better than yours.

Since falling in 1989, parts of the wall have been scattered around the world, some as far away as Canberra, much landing around the US, where DC edges out LA for most (and best-preserved) chunks.

DC: 15

8 at the Newseum make up the largest display of unaltered portions outside Germany

+ 4 more in storage

+ 1 at the Ronald Reagan Building

+ 1 owned by Johns Hopkins

+ 1 at the US Diplomacy Center, opening this year

= 15

LA: 11

10 in the collection of the Wende Museum

+ 1 at Loyola Marymount University

= 11

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

