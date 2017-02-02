Photos from the Washingtonian Inaugural Ball

Washingtonian’s sold-out Inaugural Ball took place at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery on Saturday, January 21st. Guests of the non-partisan affair enjoyed an evening filled with drinking, dining and dancing in the Kogod Courtyard in addition to photo ops, desserts, and entertainment on the third floor. Attendees were also able to explore galleries throughout the museum during the event, which benefitted Ford’s Theatre .
A special thanks to our sponsors:
Gold Level
Long & Foster, AT&T
Silver Level
Time Warner, American Beverage Association
Lounge Sponsors
American Gas Association, Carr Properties, Chevron, Children’s National Health System, ExxonMobile, The Meltzer Group, Merrill Lynch, PenFed Credit Union, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Beverage Sponsors
Kettle One, Heineken
Photos by Joy Asico and Dan Swartz.
Revolution Events created a custom portrait wall for the Kogod Gallery, accentuated with dramatic lighting by Atmosphere Lighting. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Attendees enjoyed beverages, photo ops and dessert in the Great Hall and Luce Center on the third floor of the Museum. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Kara and Major Ben Fiala. Photo by Joy Asico.
Guests danced to Andy Kushner’s bands Rhythm6 and Sound Connection in the Kogod Courtyard. Photo by Joy Asico.
Revolution Events created a dramatic portrait wall of past presidents as the focal point of the bar in the Kogod Courtyard. Photo by Joy Asico.
Warren Weixler, Abbey Slitor, Melissa Mejias, and Stephen Porter. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Shelby Coffey, Esther Wojcicki, Mark Guenther, Carl Ray, Cathy Merrill Williams, and Gloria Dittus. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Ridgewells Catering served poke bowls with black rice, sticky sushi rice, and tuna two ways with a seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds, carrot, cucumber, scallions and macadamia nuts. Photo by Joy Asico.
Mobile oyster bar Oysters XO moved among party guests while shucking and serving fresh oysters. Photo by Joy Asico.
Raul and Jean-Marie Fernandez. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Fred and Marlene Malek. Photo by Joy Asico.
Rhythm6, a high-energy, 7- piece musical group, was the evening’s opening band. Photo by Joy Asico.
Guests posed with patriotic stilt walkers. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Roni Modica and Daniel Modica had custom silhouettes made by Washington Talent Agency, courtesy of AT&T. Photo by Joy Asico.
Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill Williams with Tamara Darvish.
A feta, chickpea and cucumber salad topped with a basmati rice cake with mango and cashews, prepared by Ridgewells Catering. Photo by Joy Asico.
Guests had fun in Booth-o-Rama’s GIF photobooth, provided by the American Beverage Association. Photo by Joy Asico.
Raj Hamilton, Nicholas Perugino, Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, Dr. Sujatha Hamilton, Jessie Hamilton and Dr. Wilmer Hamilton. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Ed Bolen, Beth Bolen, Kim Horn and Jim Dinegar. Photo by Joy Asico.
Jeremy Abrams and Alyson Kil had their picture taken on a faux cover of Washingtonian, thanks to Washington Talent Agency. Photo by Joy Asico.
Attendees posed in a 360-degree photobooth provided by Time Stoppers 360. Photo by Joy Asico.
Atmosphere Lighting transformed the Kogod Courtyard with dramatic blue and purple lighting. Photo by Dan Swartz.
CityCenterDC’s Timothy Lowery with Michael Zingali. Photo by Joy Asico.
Ridgewells Catering’s Blythe Swift with Washingtonian’s Rebecca McFarland and Sarah Lindner.
Sara Wabdhams and Captail Cahn Wabdhams. Photo by Joy Asico.
Sharon and David Simon posed with American flags in the 360-degree photobooth. Photo by Joy Asico.
Tammy Haddad and Carol Melton. Photo by Joy Asico
Jason Schlunt and Bert Otterson explored galleries during the event. Photo by Joy Asico.
Amy Campbell and Mariia Pivtorak pose for photos in a photobooth by Booth-o-Rama, courtesy of Long & Foster. Photo by Joy Asico.
Washingtonian’s Meg Minkler, Patrick Leddy, Kristen Anderson, Chris Westfall, Erica Andrew, and Vanessa McDonald. Photo by Joy Asico.
Ridgewells Catering served a mouth-watering “Election Hangover Cure” sundae bar on the third floor of the museum. Photo by Joy Asico.
Sound Connection performed in front of an enthusiastic crowd during the second half of the party. Photo by Joy Asico.
Time Stoppers 360’s Tyler Yafuso helped guests pose for their 360 photo session. Photo by Joy Asico.
Guests dance on the third floor of the museum. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Sound Connection kept guests dancing all evening. Photo by Joy Asico.
Edge Floral Event Designers decorated the museum with beautiful white, red, and gold floral arrangements. Photo by Joy Asico.
Tammy Haddad with Andrew Kovalic. Photo by Dan Swartz.
Darrin Auito, Kerri Auito, and Derek Auito. Photo by Joy Asico.
Ridgewells Catering served short rib tartine on a buttery brioche roll with sautéed wild mushrooms. Photo by Joy Asico.
An Abraham Lincoln impersonator greeted guests at the event. Photo by Joy Asico.
Marianne Brennan, Peter Gowduy, and Wendy Gowduy. Photo by Joy Asico.
Diageo provided an assortment of spirits for guests to enjoy. Photo by Joy Asico.
Mark Gunther and Carl Ray. Photo by Joy Asico.
Sound Connection let loose on stage. Photo by Joy Asico.
Guests danced to music by DJ Marc Wilner of Washington Talent Agency on the third floor of the museum. Photo by Joy Asico.
Atmosphere experimented with fun lighting over the dance floor towards the end of the evening. Photo by Joy Asico.
PopCulture Strings performed for guests as they wandered through the galleries of the museum. Photo by Joy Asico.
Attendees posed with patriotic stilt walkers courtesy of Washington Talent Agency. Photo by Joy Asico.
Heather Douglass and Elise Daniel. Photo by Joy Asico.
Atmosphere Lighting highlighted the presidential portrait wall with dramatic red uplighting.