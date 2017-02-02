Photos from the Washingtonian Inaugural Ball

Washingtonian’s sold-out Inaugural Ball took place at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery on Saturday, January 21st. Guests of the non-partisan affair enjoyed an evening filled with drinking, dining and dancing in the Kogod Courtyard in addition to photo ops, desserts, and entertainment on the third floor. Attendees were also able to explore galleries throughout the museum during the event, which benefitted Ford’s Theatre.

A special thanks to our sponsors:

Gold Level

Long & Foster, AT&T

Silver Level

Time Warner, American Beverage Association

Lounge Sponsors

American Gas Association, Carr Properties, Chevron, Children’s National Health System, ExxonMobile, The Meltzer Group, Merrill Lynch, PenFed Credit Union, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Beverage Sponsors

Kettle One, Heineken