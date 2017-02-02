Sections
Washington, DC’s Best Pet Care: Patrick’s Pet Care

Patrick’s Pet Care is a rapidly growing dog-walking, pet-sitting and pet-transportation firm, based in Columbia Heights, serving Northwest, Washington, D.C. In its fifth year of operations, the firm services 140 customers daily in more than 13 neighborhoods. With an emphasis on reliable and environmentally friendly pet services, Patrick’s Pet Care prides itself in its personal approach to animal care. The firm also uses ”Pet Check Technology,” that includes GPS-tracking, online scheduling and online billing, making it easier than ever to help care for your pet in real-time. Find out what others are saying about us on Yelp.

  • Dog walking
  • Dog day care
  • Dog training
  • Dog boarding
  • Cat boarding
  • Pet sitting
  • Pet transportation

3303 11th Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
www.patrickspetcare.com

