5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Winter Restaurant Week: Washington’s Winter Restaurant Week officially runs through Sunday. New to the promotion is weekend brunch, where restaurants typically serve three-course menus for just $22. Trying to narrow down the hundreds of options? Check out which of our 100 Best Restaurants are participating.

Party like you’re in Italy: Drop into Georgetown specialty store Via Umbria for their Italian Dinner Party Series on Friday. Beginning at 7 pm guests can indulge in a four-course menu with dishes like wine-braised beef or tomato-bean crostini, all paired with wines from Umbria’s Tabarrini Vineyard. The dinner is served at a communal kitchen table, so guests can chat with the chef and winemakers. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online, by phone 202-333-3904.

Sweet Super Bowl: Want to satisfy you’re sweet tooth while supporting your favorite team? Learn how to decorate your own football cake on Saturday at Little Bitts Confectionary Supply Shop‘s in Sliver Spring using buttercream frosting, fondant, and stitching tools. The fun kick’s off at 2 pm, and is $50 per person.

Ready, Set, Play: Not a football fan? Skip the Super Bowl parties and head to rum distillery Cotton & Reed on Sunday. The Union Market-area distillery/bar opens at noon, and will have a projector set up for video games starting at 5 pm: Tecmo Bowl (NES) and Tecmo Super Bowl. Don’t forget to order our favorite drink: the Redbeard.

Happy Birthday: Alexandria’s Port City Brewing Company celebrates its five year anniversary on Friday and Saturday. The popular brewery will release their Colossal V imperial stout, and have a heated tent all weekend for tasting, drinking, live music, and eats from food trucks like Big Cheese and Rocklands BBQ. Admission is free; doors open at 2 pm both days.

