5 Hot Ingredients Chefs Are Playing With Right Now

1. Bottarga

Once imported, cured fish roe is also being made in-house with uni and shad.

2. Cucamelon

Looks like a mini-melon, tastes like cucumber, and is perfect pickled.

3. Hokkaido uni

Japanese sea urchin is prized over others for its soft, elegant flavor.

4. Lindera Farms vinegars

These Virginia vinegars are made from scratch with flowers and herbs.

5. ’Nduja

Spreadable, Calabrian-style salami is everywhere, imported and house-made.

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

What other ingredients do you like?