5 Hot Ingredients Chefs Are Playing With Right Now

1. Bottarga
Once imported, cured fish roe is also being made in-house with uni and shad.
2. Cucamelon
Looks like a mini-melon, tastes like cucumber, and is perfect pickled.
3. Hokkaido uni
Japanese sea urchin is prized over others for its soft, elegant flavor.
4. Lindera Farms vinegars
These Virginia vinegars are made from scratch with flowers and herbs.
5. ’Nduja
Spreadable, Calabrian-style salami is everywhere, imported and house-made.
This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.