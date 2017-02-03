Sections
5 Hot Ingredients Chefs Are Playing With Right Now

By and on
Cucalemons! Photo via Flickr user page.

1. Bottarga

Illustrations by Bruce Hutchinson

Once imported, cured fish roe is also being made in-house with uni and shad.

2. Cucamelon

Looks like a mini-melon, tastes like cucumber, and is perfect pickled.

3. Hokkaido uni

Japanese sea urchin is prized over others for its soft, elegant flavor.

4. Lindera Farms vinegars

These Virginia vinegars are made from scratch with flowers and herbs.

5. ’Nduja

Spreadable, Calabrian-style salami is everywhere, imported and house-made.

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

