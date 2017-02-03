Report: Marla Maples and Friends Bellowed the National Anthem at Ripple

Marla Maples caused a bit of a ruckus at Ripple last night, according to a tipster.

President Trump’s ex-wife was out with friends around 10 p.m. at the Cleveland Park restaurant for dinner when the group broke out in an “obnoxious” rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, the source says. The group of about eight people, mostly men, occupied two tables in the back. “It was like a frat-boy experience,” adds the source.

It’s not clear what the group was celebrating beyond the splendor of this great nation. At any rate, for Maples, it was likely a nice diversion from the news that Trump has declined to give his blessing for her tell-all memoir about their marriage. (Per Page Six, lawyers for the publishing house Regan Arts wouldn’t greenlight the project unless Trump signed off on it.)

Ripple declined to confirm Maples’s visit or the reported display of patriotism. Maples did not reply to a request for comment.

