The Floral Chandeliers at this Poolside Wedding Are Beyond Gorgeous

Coworkers turned romantic partners Sigrid Smitt and Joshua Goldman built their dream home together in Northern Virginia. Their summer wedding, performed poolside in the backyard of their new home, was a beautiful showcase of chic, modern styling featuring lush flower pieces and a romantic palette of deep indigos and powder blues. Take a wander through their dreamy poolside wedding below, courtesy of Lisa Ziesing of Abby Jiu Photography.

Sigrid and Josh hit it off at a medical-imaging trade show. Josh is from Alabama, and Sigrid, who is originally from Denmark, was charmed by his warm Southern manners. Josh on the other hand, found Sigrid to be both beautiful and intelligent. They decided to collaborate professionally.

The two worked together for several years (the pair owns 3Disc Imaging), before they decided to give a romantic relationship a try. It wasn’t long before things turned serious. They built a home for their blended family in Great Falls, Northern Virginia, creating a bustling household with Josh’s three daughters and Sigrid’s daughter and son. Josh proposed on the back deck the same day they got the keys.

Come wedding day, they exchanged vows in the backyard under a stunning arbor of garden roses and salal. Josh’s daughter Macie sang at the ceremony, and the couple performed a choreographed waltz for their first dance.

The tented poolside reception brought the clean, modern aesthetic of their home outdoors, where lush “chandeliers” of delphinium, eucalyptus, and larkspur hung over the dining tables. Meat gauchos from the couple’s favorite Brazilian steakhouse carved pork loin and picanha tableside for the 90 adult guests while 35 kids partied in their own tent. At the end of the night, everyone enjoyed snacks from a custom Danish hot dog truck. For their honeymoon adventure, the couple island-hopped in Tahiti.

VENDORS

Photography: Lisa Ziesing of Abby Jiu Photography | Event Planning & Design: Lauryn Prattes Styling & Events | Florals, Decor, & Furniture Rentals: Amaryllis Floral & Event Design | Additional Rentals: Party Rental Ltd., DC Rental, La Tavola, and Nüage Designs | Bride’s Gown: Eugenia Couture, Soliloquy Bridal Couture | Hair & Makeup: Georgetown Bride | Catering: Heirloom Catering and Texas de Brazil | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Childcare: Nannytainment | Lighting & Tent: Sugarplum Tent Company | Stationery & Calligraphy: Minted and Laura Hooper Calligraphy | Custom Food Truck: Revolution Event Design & Production

