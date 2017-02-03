This Weekend’s 3 Best Open Houses: February 4-5

Kensington, MD

Where: 3101 Ferndale St.

How Much: $435,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 3 pm

Why: White picket fence in front, hot tub in the back. This charming Cape Cod has a top floor bedroom/office space with cozy window nooks perfect for curling up with a good book, plus two other bedrooms on the main floor. The massive back deck overlooks a sizable yard, and its fire pit and hot tub are perfect for entertaining during those 40-degree months.

Anacostia

Where: 1341 W St., SE

How Much: $499,555

When: Saturday, 1 to 2 pm

Why: French doors, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar for under $500,000? Yep, and that’s just the kitchen. This detached beauty, near the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and its own driveway and side yard. To cap off these dreamy city-living features, the neighborhood also boasts a walkability score of 83.

Alexandria

Where: 2904 Douglas St.

How Much: $399,000

When: Saturday, 1 to 3 pm

Why: This adorable three-bedroom bungalow has a one-level open floor plan with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Relax on the screened-in back porch with a glass of iced tea and take in the fenced-in yard that has plenty of shade–and a shed.

Know of anyone house-hunting? Share this story!