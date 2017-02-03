Where to Find the Best Super Bowl Takeout In DC

The New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 6:30 pm. More importantly: what are you eating? Some of Washington’s top restaurants (and our favorite cheap eats) offer takeout for the big game. Just make sure to order soon—the deadline for some is Friday.

All-Purpose

1250 Ninth St., NW

One of the best pizzerias in DC can cater your party, whether you want a few pies (we love the pepperoni with chili honey) or a whole feast. As a special they’re making two-foot Italian hoagies layered with mortadella, cappicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, and vinegar ($40, serves four-to-six). Regular items like eggplant parm are available as well. Orders for the hoagie must be called in by COB on Friday, February 3; pizzas and other items are available any time.

Bonchon

Multiple area locations

Super Bowl is a big day for this Korean fried chicken chain (the Arlington branch is known to sell 10,000-plus wings). Multiple locations around DC have started taking orders for the soy and/or spicy-glazed birds. A big bonus: even if you pick them up hours before the party, Bonchon stays crunchy due to their double-fry.

G by Mike Isabella and Kapnos

2201 14th St., NW

Chef Mike Isabella serves three-foot subs and sandwich platters to-go for Sunday’s big game. Order à la carte from his Super Bowl menu, which also includes Mediterranean spreads, gyros, and Greek-spiced wings. Submit an order form to eat@gsandwich.com by Friday evening and pick your food up between 11 am and 4 pm on Sunday.

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Rd., NW

Some of the best barbecue in DC right now is coming from this new ‘cue joint in Adams Morgan, where pit master Rob Sonderman turns out smoke-kissed wings, ribs, brisket, and more. Pre-order your Super Bowl feast online asap, and don’t skip the sauce bar in the restaurant.

Haute Dogs and Fries

610 Montgomery St., Alexandria

We love the snappy franks from this Alexandria and Purcelville, Virginia eatery. Their game day meal-deal includes six all-beef dogs with all the fixings and sides for $49. Chili is also available for chili-cheese dogs.

Hill Country Barbecue Market

410 7th St., NW

Order online from the game day menu at this Texas-style barbecue spot in Penn Quarter, and pick up food for your group, no matter how big. The lineup includes a build-your-own sliders platter with 24 buns ($55), chili-rubbed wings, and much more. Place orders 24 hours in advance.

Maketto

1351 H St., NE

Taiwanese fried chicken may not be traditional football fare, but we’re not complaining. Chef Erik Bruner-Yang dishes up a Southeast Asian takeout menu with bao buns, a whole deep-fried bird, Chinese chili, and more. Place online orders before 3 pm on Friday for pickup on Sunday.

Momofuku CCDC

1090 I St., NW

Momofuku fried chicken is guaranteed to perk up your party. The package (serves four-to-eight) includes two whole fried chickens, kimchi coleslaw, and ssäm sauce for dipping ($200). Email dcevents@momofuku.com in advance for pickup between 2 and 6 p.m.

Red Apron Butcher

This trio of local butcher shops has you covered, from extra-large subs to vats of spicy chili, and ready-cook burgers and dogs for those looking to fire up the grill. Order online by Saturday for pickup at the Penn Quarter, Union Market, and Fairfax (Mosaic District) locations.

Shake Shack

Multiple Area Locations

You’ll feast on Shackburgers galore with the addictive chain’s game day package, which includes ten burgers and two pints of frozen custard ($50). Call any of Shake Shack’s Washington locations by Saturday for Sunday pick-up.

Taylor Gourmet

Multiple Area Locations

Feast for Super Bowl Sunday with Taylor’s monster three-foot hoagies: super-sized versions of their most popular regular sandwiches like the Federal (an Italian cold cut) and Cherry (roast beef, brie, garlic sauce). All comfortably feed 14 for $99 each. Order online, or call your nearest location by Friday night.

