At the end of a long workday, grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning can seem like an insurmountably daunting task. These five recipes from Laura’s Lean Beef are easy, delicious, and take the stress out of weekly meal planning. Laura’s Lean Beef is North America’s leading lean, natural beef company. Stop by your local Giant or Safeway to nab the ingredients in the following simple, quick, and healthy meals.
Thai Lettuce Wraps with Cilantro
Skip the takeout and try whipping up these DIY lettuce wraps instead – they’re healthy, simple, and the whole process takes just 35 minutes from start to finish. Onion and red pepper spice up the beef, while cilantro adds a fresh, almost citrusy twist.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves: 6
Calories per serving: 154
Get the recipe here.
Beefy Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
If you’re looking for something to warm you up on a cold winter’s night, this flavor-packed beef chili will hit the spot. It’s comforting, hearty, and easily packable for a quick next-day office lunch.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves: 8
Calories per serving: 374
Get the recipe here.
Winter Steak Salad
This seasonal salad takes just under 20 minutes to prepare – easy enough to throw together on even your busiest of days. Start with your favorite salad greens, add pecans for a satisfying crunch, and toss in apples and dried cranberries alongside Laura’s Lean Beef strip steak for a balanced, simple meal.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves: 5
Get the recipe here.
California Sliders
Some days you just feel like a burger. These California sliders are juicy and delicious, and with less than 9 grams of fat per serving, are completely guilt-free. Ready in less than 30 minutes, the guacamole-covered sliders are sure to become a regular go-to.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 6 minutes
Serves: 8
Calories per serving: 220
Get the recipe here.
Classic Beef Stroganoff
It’s called “classic” for a reason. This surprisingly quick-cooking dish is the perfect winter meal. Onions, garlic, and mushrooms mix together with lean sirloin and whole-grain noodles to form a fail-proof dinner in just 20 minutes.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Calories per serving: 234
Get the recipe here.