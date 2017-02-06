Things to Do in DC This Week (February 6-8): A Sommelier Battle, Anime at E Street Cinema, and Play about Prince Charles as King

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

MUSIC IBIS Chamber Music perform at the Heurich House Museum at lunchtime on Monday. The players from the Kennedy Center’s resident orchestras strive to make chamber music accessible via free community concerts, and at Monday’s program, a trio of flute, harp, and viola will perform gorgeous “watery” music. Free, 12 PM.

FOOD & DRINK Two sommeliers are showcasing their favorite wine pairings at Zaytinya’s Somms Uncorked event. Master Sommelier Andy Myers and Sommelier Elli Benchimol are working with Zaytinya’s head chef Michael Costa on a five-course dinner with ten unique wine pairings. $125, 6:30 PM.

MUSIC The Lunar New Year celebration continues with a Beijing Symphony Orchestra program at the Kennedy Center. The program includes a special presentation of Gustav Mahler’s The Song of the Earth that features traditional Chinese instruments and will be conducted by Muhai Tang, the only Chinese conductor to have won a Grammy award. $15 to $39, 8 PM.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

THEATER Shakespeare Theatre Company’s production of Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III begins on Tuesday and runs through March 12 at Sidney Harman Hall. The modern history play, written in Shakespearean blank verse, looks at a scenario in which the Queen has died and Prince Charles ascends the throne, exploring the rules of Britain’s democracy and its most famous family. $44 to $102, 7:30 PM.

FASHION Fashion Group International DC is presenting a workshop on Tuesday night that explores international ready-to-wear trends and the impact they make on today’s fashion and beauty professionals. Speakers include Theresa Watts, owner of Lettie Gooch Boutique, plus jewelry designer Sophie Blake and celebrity makeup artist Jeff Enriquez. The workshop takes place at the Canvas Co/Work space in Northwest DC. $35, 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

FILM The 1995 anime film Ghost in the Shell will be screened on Wednesday night at Landmark E Street Cinema. The film, which is soon getting a live-action remake starring Scarlett Johansson, tells the story of a female cybernetic government agent in 2029 investigating a dangerous computer virus. $15, 7:30 PM.

MUSIC German performer Ute Lemper is married to a Jewish man and has spent years honoring Jewish composers. Her Songs For Eternity program was first performed in 2016 in Italy, and premieres in DC at Sixth & I in coordination with the German Embassy. $25 (in advance) or $30 (day of show), 6:30 PM.

