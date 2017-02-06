Washingtonian Wants Your Beach Week (a.k.a. Senior Week) Photos

Are you a native Washingtonian who enjoyed Beach Week (a.k.a. Senior Week), or know someone who did? Washingtonian magazine is looking for submissions for an upcoming photo essay showing Beach Week through the decades. We want to capture all of the fun, sun, sand, and occasional debauchery of this senior rite of passage.

All types of images are welcome (digital, scanned). We’d love to see photos of you and your friends on the beach, but also on the boardwalk, in restaurants, at houses, and traveling to or from Ocean City, Dewey, Bethany, Rehoboth, and other Delmarva beaches.

The older the photos, the better! Anything pre-2005 is preferred. Please submit photos, along with the name of your high school and graduating year to: photos@washingtonian.com. Questions? Email Anna Spiegel, Aspiegel@washingtonian.com.

