Shopping  |  Transportation

6 Apps and Podcasts to Make Your Commute So Much Better

Photo via iStock.

Invisibilia

Podcast

A trio of talented lady journalists break down the hidden psychological forces behind everyday and extraordinary situations.

TeuxDeux

App

Are Metro rides your planning time? This design-conscious task manager is organized by day and will e-mail your to-do list each morning.

Stuff You Should Know

Podcast

Can you live without a bank account? How does the census work? Get answers to these and other nagging questions.

OverDrive

App

Borrow library books without paying to download them. The titles disappear when it’s time to return them, so there are no late fees.

Reply All

Podcast

Listen to weird and wonderful stories about some very unexpected ways the internet influences human experience.

Simply Being

App

Choose a length of time (5 to 30 minutes) and a background noise (music or nature), then let a guided meditation lead you to Zen.

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

