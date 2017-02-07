6 Apps and Podcasts to Make Your Commute So Much Better

Podcast
A trio of talented lady journalists break down the hidden psychological forces behind everyday and extraordinary situations.
App
Are Metro rides your planning time? This design-conscious task manager is organized by day and will e-mail your to-do list each morning.
Podcast
Can you live without a bank account? How does the census work? Get answers to these and other nagging questions.
App
Borrow library books without paying to download them. The titles disappear when it’s time to return them, so there are no late fees.
Podcast
Listen to weird and wonderful stories about some very unexpected ways the internet influences human experience.
App
Choose a length of time (5 to 30 minutes) and a background noise (music or nature), then let a guided meditation lead you to Zen.
This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.