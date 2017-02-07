On Saturday, 1,000 Washingtonians Will Run a Mile in Their Underwear

Now in its eighth year, the annual Cupid’s Undie Run attracts hundreds of Washingtonians who are willing to strip to their knickers and run a mile in the cold. But it’s not just a stunt: Cupid’s Undie Run has expanded to over 30 other cities and it’s raised over $11 million for the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which researches neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that develops tumors all over a person’s nervous system.

Cupid’s Undie Run is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at The Park at 14th, and if you’re planning on joining in on the fun—there’s a two-hour party that leads into the one-mile run—you’ll want to come prepared. There’s a right way to run in your underwear, and while Cupid’s Undie Run senior director Sarah Morley says this is generally a PG-13 event, the wrong way involves flashing people along the way. With these tips from Morley below, you can conquer the Cupid’s Undie Run in style.

Ladies, double up.

Morley recommends that women wear two pairs of underwear the day of the race for double the coverage. Thongs, by the way, are forbidden, but if even running in some boyshorts makes you squeamish, Morley says some turn the undie run into a jammie run and do the sprint in an adult-size onesie instead.

Gentlemen, grab a stapler.

Morley suggests that men staple the front of their boxers closed, for obvious reasons. Also for obvious reasons, don’t wear the boxers while stapling them.

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize.

Just because you’re running in your underwear doesn’t mean you have to run in just your underwear. It’s not looking like it’ll be too cold on Saturday, but if you way to layer up, tutus, wigs, bathrobes, tall socks, scarves, hats, fanny packs, and gloves are all fair game.

Don’t forget your clothes.

If you’re planning on riding on public transportation or in an Uber to or from the race, make sure you arrive clothed. The race organizers have arranged for a free clothing check, so you’ll have somewhere to stash your duds while your run.

Remember why you started.

You may feel uncomfortable running in your underwear. But that, according to Morley, is kind of the point. “When people live with NF, they live with discomfort every day of their lives,” says Morley. “Everyone can withstand a few hours of discomfort for those who live in it every day.”

Cupid’s Undie Run is slated for Saturday, February 11. The party will kick off at The Park at 14th (920 14th St., NW) at 1 PM and the run will start at 3 PM.

