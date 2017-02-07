Philadelphia Nearly Cracks Top 70 in List of Best Places to Live

Philadelphia is the 77th-best place to live in the United States, according to a new ranking from US News and World Report. It falls just shy of the Washington, DC area, which is No. 4. US News’s editors judged Philadelphia, a large city north of Washington, to be a better place than Scranton, Pennsylvania; New Haven, Connecticut; and McAllen, Texas, among many other communities. Philadelphia’s many charms include a free-spirited approach to swimming facilities and a refreshingly non-uptight view about religious-statue ownership.
Congratulations to Philadelphia!