Philadelphia Nearly Cracks Top 70 in List of Best Places to Live

Washington is No. 4. You're closing in, Philly!
By on
Awesome statue, Philadelphia! (Photograph via iStock.)

Philadelphia is the 77th-best place to live in the United States, according to a new ranking from US News and World Report. It falls just shy of the Washington, DC area, which is No. 4. US News’s editors judged Philadelphia, a large city north of Washington, to be a better place than Scranton, Pennsylvania; New Haven, Connecticut; and McAllen, Texas, among many other communities. Philadelphia’s many charms include a free-spirited approach to swimming facilities and a refreshingly non-uptight view about religious-statue ownership.

Congratulations to Philadelphia!

