Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food

Chefs From Pineapple and Pearls Will Host a Taco Pop-Up at Archipelago

By on
Pineapple of Hospitality tiki drink from Archipelago. Photograph by Jeff Elkins. (July 2016/Chesapeake Bay)
The "pineapple of hospitality" at Archipelago, which hosts a taco pop-up this Sunday. Photograph by Scott Suchman

This is one pop-up you won’t want to miss. Chef de cuisine Scott Muns and Samuel Meoño from Pineapple and Pearls (a.k.a. the best restaurant in Washington) are taking a day off to sling tacos at Archipelago on U Street this Sunday, starting at 5 pm. Don’t expect fancy food; the event is not associated with the fine dining restaurant or its owner, Aaron Silverman.

Barman/co-owner Owen Thomson and the team will be pouring tiki deliciousness. A menu of street tacos will take cues from Texas, El Salvador, and Los Angeles. Muns says the chefs are planning to make five styles of tacos, including lengua (tongue), cactus, braised chicken, slow-cooked pork with salsa verde, and a sweetbread taco. The latter will be sauced with white mole, a Oaxacan nut-based mole made here with almonds, cashews, and benne seeds. Pricing is still in the works, but likely tacos will go for around $3 (a little more for sweetbreads). 

We’re planning on making a thousand tacos, and hopefully that gets us through,” says Muns. 

Plan to go early for a taste—and order that flaming pineapple.

This post has been updated from an earlier version. 

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from Food

This Gin and Tonic Is Served in a Miniature Bathtub

Silver Spring’s Quarry House Will Soon Be Moving Back To Its Original Location

7 Winter Restaurant Week Extensions You Don’t Want to Miss

5 Easy Dinners to Make This Week

Chinese Spot Chao Ku Is Closing in Shaw

5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Pepperoni pizza with honey at All-Purpose Pizzeria. All photographs by Scott Suchman.

Where to Find the Best Super Bowl Takeout In DC

5 Hot Ingredients Chefs Are Playing With Right Now

Most Popular