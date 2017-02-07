Sections
Chevron Goes Glam and Gold at this Bethesda Wedding

By on

Temitope Orimogunje and Henry Oluwole dated for eight years before tying the knot—and then throwing an over-the-top reception at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda. With orchid garlands, a sweetheart table, and gilded and glamorous details left and right, their pink and gold reception was fit for royalty. Check out the photos below courtesy of Judah Avenue Photography.

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

Temitope Orimogunje and Henry Oluwole met at a youth event at their local church eight years ago. They discovered they were both from cities in the southwest corner of Nigeria just two hours from one another: Temitope from Ilesha in the Osun State and Henry from Ibadan in the Oyo State. The couple dated for six years before Henry proposed to Temitope on a snowy winter day in front of her home.

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

After a two-year engagement, the couple exchanged vows at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory Temple in Bowie, Maryland. Temitope wore a fitted lace gown with an open back and a structured trumpet of layered tulle, and carried a bouquet of white, blush, and flamingo-pink flowers. Her bridesmaids took the glam cue in head-to-toe sequined gowns and elegant up-dos.

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

After the ceremony, the wedding party travelled via limousine to a blowout reception at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda. At the Regency, the ballroom was decked out in mirror-topped tables covered in crystal, with bouquets of roses and garlands of white orchids strung along tall, pillared vases. The couple shared an oversized loveseat at a sweetheart table surrounded by arches of orchids and set against a backdrop of white roses.

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

2.6.17-Temi-Henry-Seye-Hyatt-Bethesda

Temitope and Henry toasted and sipped champagne before cutting into a three-tiered cake set on a mirrored stand and covered in gold gilded sequins and edible pearls. After the wedding, they headed to the Cancun, Mexico for a tropical honeymoon.

VENDORS

Photograher: Judah Avenue Photography | Event Venue: Hyatt Regency Bethesda | Event Coordinator: RAE Affairs Wedding Planner | Florist: Lily V Events | Makeup Artist: Lizzy_b_Queen | Cake: Creative Cakes | Caterers: Zion Kitchens | Videographer: Kauri Media | Entertainment: Jazzy T | Invitations: Voke Designs

 

