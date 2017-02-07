Chevron Goes Glam and Gold at this Bethesda Wedding

Temitope Orimogunje and Henry Oluwole dated for eight years before tying the knot—and then throwing an over-the-top reception at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda. With orchid garlands, a sweetheart table, and gilded and glamorous details left and right, their pink and gold reception was fit for royalty. Check out the photos below courtesy of Judah Avenue Photography.

Temitope Orimogunje and Henry Oluwole met at a youth event at their local church eight years ago. They discovered they were both from cities in the southwest corner of Nigeria just two hours from one another: Temitope from Ilesha in the Osun State and Henry from Ibadan in the Oyo State. The couple dated for six years before Henry proposed to Temitope on a snowy winter day in front of her home.

After a two-year engagement, the couple exchanged vows at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Victory Temple in Bowie, Maryland. Temitope wore a fitted lace gown with an open back and a structured trumpet of layered tulle, and carried a bouquet of white, blush, and flamingo-pink flowers. Her bridesmaids took the glam cue in head-to-toe sequined gowns and elegant up-dos.

After the ceremony, the wedding party travelled via limousine to a blowout reception at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda. At the Regency, the ballroom was decked out in mirror-topped tables covered in crystal, with bouquets of roses and garlands of white orchids strung along tall, pillared vases. The couple shared an oversized loveseat at a sweetheart table surrounded by arches of orchids and set against a backdrop of white roses.

Temitope and Henry toasted and sipped champagne before cutting into a three-tiered cake set on a mirrored stand and covered in gold gilded sequins and edible pearls. After the wedding, they headed to the Cancun, Mexico for a tropical honeymoon.

VENDORS

Photograher: Judah Avenue Photography | Event Venue: Hyatt Regency Bethesda | Event Coordinator: RAE Affairs Wedding Planner | Florist: Lily V Events | Makeup Artist: Lizzy_b_Queen | Cake: Creative Cakes | Caterers: Zion Kitchens | Videographer: Kauri Media | Entertainment: Jazzy T | Invitations: Voke Designs

