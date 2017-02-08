Enter Our Sweetest Engagement Story Contest!

The day you get engaged can be just as special and unique as the day you tie the knot. That’s why we want to collect your engagement stories and share them with our readers.

Your story doesn’t have to be over-the-top to be considered: From a simple moment shared on your couch to an all-day scavenger hunt, we want all of your varied and beautiful proposals. From all the submissions, a panel of judges from Washingtonian and our beneficiary, Fairytale Brides, will choose the top 10 sweetest stories to be voted on by Washingtonian.com readers.

Enter here!

The winning couple will receive a full-page photo in Washingtonian Bride & Groom and a professional photoshoot. ALL applicants will receive a digital faux Washingtonian “Sweetest Engagement Story” cover with their image and names and a spot in Washingtonian.com’s “Sweetest Engagement Story” photo gallery. SPECIAL OFFER: If you enter by midnight Eastern time on Sunday, February 12, we will e-mail you your digital faux cover by midnight Monday, February 13—just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Related 10 Real Washington Proposal Stories That Blew Us Away

The deadline to enter is April 16 at 11:59pm. Voting for the top 10 entries will be open April 17 to April 21. The winner will be announced by email on April 26. Each submission fee is $35, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Fairytale Brides, a nonprofit designer bridal boutique that donates its net proceeds from all sales to charities that empower women.

Have a friend with an adorable proposal story? Tell them to enter!