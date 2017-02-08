Forget Dinner Dates—Do a Steamy Valentine’s Day Workout Together Instead

If spending Valentine’s Day in a crowded, fancy-pants restaurant sounds miserable to you, then don’t go. You’re not alone, either; Washingtonian’s own food editor would rather dine on a $5 Shake Shack burger than wade through the hoopla of a neighborhood restaurant’s Valentine’s Day menu.

This year, how about you skip the expensive, prix-fixe menu and go to the gym with your Valentine’s date instead. You’ll work up a sweat and share an endorphin high—what could be sexier than that?

If you’re up for trading in your three-course meal in for an hour of sweating, here’s some great workouts you and your boyfriend, girlfriend, or best friend can try.

Flywheel

Bring along your special someone to a class at Flywheel Sports in Dupont or CityCenterDC, and you can enter to win a $100 gift card for a date night at Circa Bistro or Del Frisco’s restaurants. The more classes you take together between now and the end of the competition on Saturday, February 11, the more opportunities you’ll have to enter to win the gift card (note: only one name is entered per couple). Winners will be announced on February 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Book your Flywheel class online here.

Sweatbox

You’ll be able to sweat in pairs during all of Sweatbox’s high intensity interval classes on February 14. Each class will incorporate some pair training, such as push ups facing one another and reaching forward to tap hands in between each exercise, or where one person is holding a plank while the other person is going through a series of exercises that they must complete to relieve their partner. Book your Sweatbox class online here.

Squash on Fire

Up for some friendly competition? Though Squash on Fire has yet to open their new West End facility, they’re currently up and running on the courts at Equinox Sports Club (1170 22nd St., NW). On Valentine’s Day, the boutique squash gym is offering free clinics where you and a partner can sign up compete against other pairs. You don’t have to be a pro squash player to participate, either—all ability levels are welcome. The clinic is open from 6:30 to 7:45 PM on February 14. Register to play on Eventbrite.

Zengo Cycle

As part of Zengo Cycle’s “Feel the Love. Spread the Zen” promotion, the local indoor cycling chain is running a referral program in which you can bring in a friend, have them give the front desk your name, and then when they buy their first five-pack, you’ll get credits added to your account to spend on Zengo classes. On Valentine’s Day, Zengo is upping the ante: bring in any friend who hasn’t spun at Zengo before, and you’ll get a free class. You can book your class online here.

Defend Yourself

Grab your girlfriend, mom, or partner to hone some safety skills next weekend. While you may not work up quite as much of a sweat as you would during a hot yoga session, you’ll come away from Defend Yourself’s Empowerment Self Defense class with key knowledge. The class is open to all genders ages 16 and up, and you and your partner will learn how to set boundaries in relationships to keep yourself safe. The class is slated for 1:30 to 4:30 PM on February 18 at Yoga Heights (3506 Georgia Ave., NW). The class costs $69, but if you bring a friend, you’ll both get $5 off.

SoulCycle

If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day, SoulCycle West End is partnering with DC Matchmaking to bring in 25 eligible bachelors of “all shapes, sizes, and sexual orientations” for a Single Ladies ride on Friday night. Following the 6:30 PM class on February 10, class participants can join the bachelors at Grillfish for a No Shower Happy Hour to continue the singles mingling. SoulCycle Georgetown is also hosting a “Battle of the Exes” ride at 5:30 PM on February 14, and SoulCycle 14th Street is hosting a Make Up vs. Break Up Song class on February 13 at 12:30 PM. Book your classes online here.

Know of other Valentine’s Day-themed workouts in Washington? Email ccunningham@washingtonian.com.

