5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Dessert Pop-Up: Indulge your sweetooth this Thursday at Trummer’s on Main in Clifton, Virginia will host Le Grand Amour, an all-dessert tasting pop-up for $33 a person. The five-course menu stars chef Meagan Tighe’s sweets, including a lemon-yogurt panna cotta and chocolate and hazelnut mousse, plus several table-side treats. An optional cocktail pairing will also be available for $24. Reservations are required and can be made online or by phone 703-266-1623.

Trivia Night: Head to Glover Park on Thursday from 8 to 10 pm for trivia, beer, and pizza at District Trivia‘s newest venue, Arcuri. Test your knowledge while sharing $18 buckets of beer and chowing down on wings, pizza, sandwiches and more. The winning team will get free passes to the tournament of champions.

Pasta Class: Share the love and the pasta on Saturday at one of our favorite Italian restaurants: Osteria Morini. The Navy Yard restaurant offers a Couple’s Pasta Lovers Class from noon until 3 pm. Sweethearts (21 and over) can learn the art of pasta making from executive chef Ben Pflaumer ($95 a person, plus tax and gratuity). After the class, guests are treated to a three-course lunch with wine pairings.

Meatloaf and Meetings: Food journalism heavy-hitters Frank Bruni and Jennifer Steinhauer will be at Politics & Prose on Sunday discuss their collaborative new book, A Meatloaf in Every Oven: Two Chatty Cooks, One Iconic Dish and Dozens of Recipes – From Mom’s to Mario Batali’s. Having bonded over the homey dish, the pair will discuss the history of meatloaf and recipes they’ve accumulated. Ever wonder how Nancy Pelosi makes meatloaf? Now’s your chance to find out. The event is free to attend and begins at 1pm, and copies of the book are available.

Taco Pop-Up: Here’s one pop-up you won’t want to miss. Chefs Scott Muns and Samuel Meoño from Pineapple and Pearls will be whipping up street tacos at U Street’s Archipelago on Sunday, starting at 5. Five types of tacos range from from braised chicken to sweetbreads, and you can wash them all down with the bar’s tiki drinks. Entry is free; tacos an drinks sold individually.

