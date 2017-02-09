Listing We Love: A Second Empire-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square

A palatial Second Empire-style home in Mount Vernon Square has come on the market with an asking price just shy of $3 million. 400 M Street, Northwest, may be way out of the average Joe’s budget, but it’s sure fun to look at even if you’re not in the market for a mansion/compound. With three fireplaces, stunning woodwork and ironwork, a fully finished carriage house, and great views, the flame-red building just north of New York Avenue is a real eye-catcher. According the US Census and DC city directories, it was built by 1874 by a John E. Carter and owner-occupied through the 1920s. More recently, the house has been operating as a bed and breakfast, a great utilization of the six rooms in the main house and the additional three in the carriage house.

Address: 400 M Street, NW

List Price: $2,995,000

Square Footage: Not reported, but the lot is approximately .07 acres

Bedrooms: Nine

Bathrooms: Nine full, two half

Amenities: Parking for 4 cars, including a 2-car garage, three fireplaces, kitchen island, rooftop views

For more information and photos, check out the full listing at Keller Williams Realty.

Know someone else who loves to look? Share this post!