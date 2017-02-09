Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Real Estate

Listing We Love: A Second Empire-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square

Six bedrooms. Not including the carriage house.
By on
Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
All images courtesy of MRIS Homes”>.

A palatial Second Empire-style home in Mount Vernon Square has come on the market with an asking price just shy of $3 million. 400 M Street, Northwest, may be way out of the average Joe’s budget, but it’s sure fun to look at even if you’re not in the market for a mansion/compound. With three fireplaces, stunning woodwork and ironwork, a fully finished carriage house, and great views, the flame-red building just north of New York Avenue is a real eye-catcher. According the US Census and DC city directories, it was built by 1874 by a John E. Carter and owner-occupied through the 1920s. More recently, the house has been operating as a bed and breakfast, a great utilization of the six rooms in the main house and the additional three in the carriage house.

Address: 400 M Street, NW
List Price: $2,995,000
Square Footage: Not reported, but the lot is approximately .07 acres
Bedrooms: Nine
Bathrooms: Nine full, two half
Amenities: Parking for 4 cars, including a 2-car garage, three fireplaces, kitchen island, rooftop views

Listing We Love: A Second Empire-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
Located at the corner of 4th and M Street, the big red beauty is just two blocks from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Listing We Love: A Second Empire-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
An airy porch with fans showcases the home’s intricate ironwork. The front steps lead up to a set of French doors with an amber-hued stained glass window overhead.
Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
The brick-lined porch is perfect for sitting outside and watching pedestrian traffic during the warmer months.
Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
Talk about a grand entrance: a statement light fixture is the first thing you see when walking in.
Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
The house has elegant wood detailing along the door frames, stairways, wainscoting, and even ceilings.
Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
Tiled marble floors make for a luxurious and formal living room.
Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
The carriage house out back could be a perfectly cozy residence all on its own.
Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square
The view from the rooftop of the main house.

For more information and photos, check out the full listing at Keller Williams Realty.

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from Real Estate

Sally Quinn Puts Grey Gardens Up for Sale

This Weekend’s 3 Best Open Houses: February 4-5

The Westlight Condos Are No Longer Making Buyers Line up Overnight

This Weekend’s 3 Best Open Houses: January 28-29

The Price of Jackie Kennedy’s Georgetown House Has Been Reduced—Again

The 3 Best Open Houses This Weekend: January 21-22

Washington’s Most Expensive Home Sales of 2016

The 9 Coolest Developments Coming to Washington in 2017

Most Popular