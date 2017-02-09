Sally Quinn Puts Grey Gardens Up for Sale

Sally Quinn has put Grey Gardens on the market, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Quinn bought the Long Island house for $220,000 in 1979; she and her late husband, Ben Bradlee, restored it and turned it into a retreat from Washington. Here’s a slideshow of how it looked when they got it.

Grey Gardens was, of course, also the subject of an unforgettable documentary featuring its previous occupants, Edith “Big Edie” Bouvier Beale and her daughter Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale.

Quinn told the Journal the house is “a magical place and we had a magical life there, but that part of my life is over now. I want to move on.” On Facebook, her son Quinn Bradlee wrote, “I know how lucky I am to have had a truly unworldly experience there as a child and in my later summer years. Grey Gardens will always be in my heart.”

Dear friends, family and fans. After going up and spending the months of August at Grey Gardnes and having going there… Posted by Quinn Josiah Crowninshield Bradlee on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The asking price is $19.995 million. Here’s the listing.

