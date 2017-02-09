Things to Do in DC This Weekend (February 9-12): An Undie Run, DC Brau with a Metal Band, and a Valentine’s Silent Disco

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

DISCUSSION The Holocaust Memorial Museum is hosting a panel discussion entitled “Memory Transferred: Voices from the Descendants of Destruction and Displacement.” Six young writers, including descendants of Holocaust survivors, will discuss their books and what motivates them to share stories of trauma in their cultural past. Free (with registration), 7 PM.

BOOKS The AWP Conference & Bookfair is the largest literary conference in North America, running through Saturday at the Washington Convention Center and the Washington Marriott Marquis. Aimed at writers, teachers, students, editors, and publishers, it features events such as author portraits and panels focusing on subgenres of contemporary literature. $300 (weekend pass) or $45 (Saturday-only pass), 9 AM.

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art hosts a monthly “Evenings at the Edge” program, where visitors can explore the Gallery’s collection and special exhibitions. February’s program features DC musician Herb Scott on alto saxophone while curators and educators give short talks about the romances and love connections in the Gallery’s art. Free (with registration), 6 PM.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

COMEDY Comedian Nore Davis has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, as well as WNYC 2’s Dope Queens Podcast with Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, with a stand-up act focusing on his personal experiences living in New York. He’s performing two shows on both Friday and Saturday night at the Big Hunt. If you prefer your laughs to be locally sourced, then stop by the Velvet Lounge for “This Show Will Only Bring You Happiness,” featuring Tim Miller, Nate Johnson, LizaBanks, and Romane Walters. Miller and Johnson have both been finalists in the Funniest Fed competition, so hopefully they have some levity to share about the current regime. Davis: $10, 8 PM & 10 PM / Happiness: $8, 7 PM.

SKATE The Village at Leesburg is hosting a pop-up roller rink from Friday through Valentine’s Day. It’s a retro spin on a skating rink, featuring plenty of merchant specials plus horse-drawn carriage rides on Valentine’s Day itself. Free, 1 PM.

MUSIC It’s been about a decade since violinist Joshua Bell performed anonymously outside a Metro station for a now-legendary Washington Post Magazine story. On Friday, he plays the Kennedy Center with pianist Sam Haywood as part of his weeklong residency in Washington. The duo will perform classics alongside the piece Air by Aaron Jay Kernis, who won the Pulitzer Prize in Music. Actor John Lithgow will read Alan Seeger’s poem “I Have a Rendezvous with Death” to start the program. $50 to $125, 8 PM.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

RUN Our balmy weather is forecasted to return this weekend, so don your cutest skivvies for Cupid’s Undie Run, a “brief” (cough) fun-run to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation to end Neurofibromatosis (NF). The one-mile route can be done at your own pace, so feel free to also enjoy the open bar and party that accompanies the run. $35, 1 PM.

BEER The folks behind DC Brau are obviously metalheads—they featured five metal bands at their five-year anniversary last year, and they’ve booked Baroness for their sixth in April. But the brewery doesn’t just work with touring bands—they’ve collaborated with local metalcore band Darkest Hour on a German-style Helles lager called Savor the Swill, which will be unveiled at the brewery on Saturday afternoon. Have a pint with with Darkest Hour guitarist Mike Schleibaum and pick up the limited-edition beer in cans or a special commemorative glass that has the artwork from the band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora. Free to attend, noon (brewery growler hours) and 2 PM (Mike Schleibaum meet & greet).

MUSIC The National Chamber Ensemble performs a program entitled Vive La France on Saturday night at the Rosslyn Spectrum. It’ll highlight the music of the French romantic composer Camille Saint-Saens, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. $33, 7:30 PM.

DANCE The Silent Dance Society has partnered with the Embassy Row Hotel for a Sadie Hawkins’ silent disco. It features three live DJs that attendees can tune into via wireless headphones, giving listeners choice between genres, from old school to top 40 to electronic dance songs. $16 in advance or $20 at the door (includes headset rental), 8 PM.

PLUNGE Jumping into freezing water sounds like a great idea, right? On Saturday afternoon, do just that in a pool of ice water for charity at Nats Park. Special Olympics DC’s Polar Plunge helps raise funds to sustain the programs that provide recreational and lifestyle support to those with disabilities. $100 minimum donation (individual or team), noon.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

WATCH PARTY City Tap Penn Quarter is hosting an interactive Grammy Awards watching party with a mini-tap takeover of Goose Island drafts. Participants are encouraged to fill out a scorecard in advance; the attendee with the most correct guesses will win a $50 City Tap gift card, and anyone arriving with a filled-out scorecard will walk away with Goose Island swag. Free to attend, 8 PM.

DISCUSSION Now-retired DEA agents Javier Pena and Steve Murphy were instrumental in the takedown of drug lord Pablo Escobar in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their experiences and story inspired the Netflix series Narcos, and the two will be at the Fillmore Silver Spring on Sunday to talk about their experience with Escobar and as consultants on the show. $35 to $45, 7 PM.

Find something to do? Share it with friends.