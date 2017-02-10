No date for Valentine’s Day? No problem. These bars and restaurants are embracing the single life with all-night happy hours, dance parties, and a “broken-heart” brunch.

Bar Deco

717 Sixth St., NW

For ladies who love the wine, Bar Deco is celebrating #GalentinesDay (Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday on Parks and Rec). Head in on February 13 for half-price bottles of wine and specialty cocktails.

Bar Pilar

1833 14th St., NW

If you’re in the camp that thinks Valentine’s Day is just offal, but happen to enjoy a variety of unusual meats, head to Bar Pilar for an adventurous à la carte menu. Items include chicken heart yakatori, pig ear bo ssam, and beef tongue quesadillas (available at the bar and in the dining room).

Bar Rouge

1315 16th St., NW

On February 14 from 6 pm to close, singles can sip $14 specialty cocktails featuring an array of bitters while taking in unromantic movies during Bar Rouge’s “Bitter Valentine’s” event. There’s also happy hour pricing on bar food all evening.

Cotton & Reed

1330 5th St., NE

This distillery’s take on anti-Valentine’s is a “Punch Crunk Love” party from 7 pm to midnight on February 14. The event, fueled by PBR, will offer a preview of Cotton & Reed’s Piña Cana, an experimental pineapple and cane sugar rum.

Denizens Brewing Co.

1115 East-West Highway, Silver Spring

From 4 pm to close on February 14, Denizens will celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day with a “Love Stinks” beer and cheese pairing; a “Cupid’s Curse” brew; and unromantic music and movies. Team Trivia DC joins in at 8 pm in the Lower Taproom.

The Dish & Dram

10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington

Kick off anti-Valentine’s Day with the “It’s Not Me, It’s You” happy hour from 5 to 6:30 pm at this Kensington neighborhood spot, featuring $7 charred Brussels sprouts and a $6 “Shot Through the Heart” (a shot of tequila and a sympathetic ear). Stick around for dinner and enjoy a “Love Stinks” cheese platter ($5) followed by a “Mack the Knife” steak ($28). Dinner goes until 9 pm; both anti-Valentine’s Day events are available at the cocktail bar only.

District Distilling Co.

1414-1418 U St., NW

Dance away your love-pain at District Distilling’s Broken Heart 80’s Dance Party on February 14. Happy hour prices stretch until midnight on classic cocktails like the Harvey Wallbanger and the minty grasshopper.

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St., NW

On Sunday, eat your feelings at a broken-heart brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. A menu of comfort foods includes “I Thought We Were in an Open Relationship” with fried eggs, short ribs, and red beans, and “Let’s Just Be Friends,” with fried chicken and egg on a rosemary biscuit.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St., NW

The Up Bar at Hank’s Dupont location will transform into the Lonely Hearts Club featuring drinks to keep you company, like the “Single Person’s Awareness Day” (a half-carafe of red wine) and the “I Do or Whatever” with whisky, pineapple, lychee syrup, and a Ring Pop garnish. There’s also a clothing drive benefitting Martha’s Table, so bring your ex’s old duds.

The Prospect

1214 U St., NW

In a fighting mood? Head to the Rumble Riot at this gastro-sports bar, featuring chili-spiked cocktails ($9) from 5 pm to close. The bar’s many televisions will play vintage boxing matches for entertainment.

Service Bar

928 U St., NW

Singles looking to mingle should head to the Service Bar’s Snug Room, which will morph into a photo booth area. Those flying solo can hang out, sip mini cocktails from the “kissing booth” (Snug’s private window to the bar), and bravely join in some ice breaker games. Service Room’s “Singles” menu will feature Ruinart Rosé as well as all-day $7 cocktails.

