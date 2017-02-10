Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Things to Do

David Brooks Will Preach at National Cathedral on Sunday

By on
Photograph by Josh Haner/The New York Times

New York Times columnist David Brooks will preach at two services at the Washington National Cathedral on Sunday, February 12. The subject will be this sentence in a February 3 column:

Are we still the purpose-driven experiment Lincoln described and Emma Lazarus wrote about: assigned by providence to spread democracy and prosperity; to welcome the stranger; to be brother and sister to the whole human race; and to look after one another because we are all important in this common project?

He’ll preach at 9 and 11:15, and you can watch the 11:15 service live. Brooks’s appearance is part of the cathedral’s “Second Sundays” series.

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from Things to Do

The Wharf Is Getting a Live-Music Venue Dedicated to “Americana” Genres

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (February 9-12): An Undie Run, DC Brau with a Metal Band, and a Valentine’s Silent Disco

The Nats’ New Training Facility Lets You Get Way Closer to the Players

30th Anniversary Leukemia Ball, presented by PhRMA, will celebrate progress in blood cancer research

Things to Do in DC This Week (February 6-8): A Sommelier Battle, Anime at E Street Cinema, and Play about Prince Charles as King

This DC Rapper Is Teaming Up With a Classical Quintet

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (February 2-5): Films About Jazz, a Wizards Winning Streak, and a Play About Being Black

Can a Book on DC’s Punk Scene Inspire a New Generation of Activists?

Most Popular