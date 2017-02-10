New York Times columnist David Brooks will preach at two services at the Washington National Cathedral on Sunday, February 12. The subject will be this sentence in a February 3 column:

Are we still the purpose-driven experiment Lincoln described and Emma Lazarus wrote about: assigned by providence to spread democracy and prosperity; to welcome the stranger; to be brother and sister to the whole human race; and to look after one another because we are all important in this common project?

He’ll preach at 9 and 11:15, and you can watch the 11:15 service live. Brooks’s appearance is part of the cathedral’s “Second Sundays” series.

