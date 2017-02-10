Mai Thai in Georgetown Closed by the DC Health Department

Mai Thai in Georgetown has been closed by the DC Department of Health. A sign on the door indicates that the Thai restaurant and sushi bar at 3251 Prospect Street, Northwest, was ordered closed on February 8 for food code violations “which presents an imminent health hazard(s) to the public.”

An employee of the restaurant said the closure had to do with drainage issues in the kitchen during maintenance work. Washingtonian has contacted the restaurant’s owners, as well as to the DC Department of Health, for more information. The two sister locations of Mai Thai in Dupont and Alexandria are currently open.

Previously, the Georgetown Mai Thai’s license was suspended in May 2016 for a variety of infractions. The license was restored within two days.

