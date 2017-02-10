Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Food  |  News

Mai Thai in Georgetown Closed by the DC Health Department

By on
Mai Thai in Georgetown has been closed by the health department.

Mai Thai in Georgetown has been closed by the DC Department of Health. A sign on the door indicates that the Thai restaurant and sushi bar at 3251 Prospect Street, Northwest, was ordered closed on February 8 for food code violations “which presents an imminent health hazard(s) to the public.”

An employee of the restaurant said the closure had to do with drainage issues in the kitchen during maintenance work. Washingtonian has contacted the restaurant’s owners, as well as to the DC Department of Health, for more information. The two sister locations of Mai Thai in Dupont and Alexandria are currently open.

Previously, the Georgetown Mai Thai’s license was suspended in May 2016 for a variety of infractions. The license was restored within two days.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from Food

9 Great Local Shops for Valentine’s Day Sweets Around DC

Mackey’s Public House Is Moving To Metro Center

Anti-Valentine’s Day Parties and Specials Around DC

A Procrastinator’s Guide to Valentine’s Day from Our 100 Best Restaurants

5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The Best Pizza Places From Our 100 Very Best Restaurants List

22 DC-Area Restaurant Trends We’re Sick Of

27 DC-Area Restaurant Trends We Love

Most Popular