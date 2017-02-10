6 Murals You’ve Instagrammed if You Live in Petworth

If murals are art on buildings, then Petworth is a museum where you never have to go inside.
Brazilian street artists Robezio Marqs and Tereza Dequinta added this to Kansas Ave. over the course of 3 days last July.
This tribute mural to the Godfather of Go-Go, across from Petworth Metro, may not be around much longer. A new 21-unit mixed use apartment complex is slated to go up in its place.
These happy doors are at Warder and Rock Creek Church Roads.
Outside the Twisted Horn, now known as Hank’s Cocktail Bar, on 818 Upshur St.
This Dali-esque piece that went up at Rock Creek Church Road and Georgia Ave. may be slightly more Park View than Petworth.
Petworth residents Tom Pipkin and Rob Mandle brought this mural to the alley wall along 843 Upshur St NW.