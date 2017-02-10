Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Shopping

The BEST Valentine’s Day Gifts For Him (At Any Price Point)

By on
Valentine's Day gifts for him at any price point

Should you go big this Valentine’s? Keep it simple? And how much should you spend? We’ve put together a handy guide of the best gifts for him, no matter what your price point. From a clever comb to a killer timepiece, here’s some inspiration for shopping for your significant other… many of which you can pick up locally for a last-minute fix.

$25 and Under

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

This classic folding comb fits in a shirt pocket, and is always on hand. Kent Folding Pocket Comb, $14 at Federal. Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

If cold beers are always finding their way to the coffee table, here’s a not-so-subtle, fashion-forward reminder to use a coaster. Marble and Wood Coasters, $15 at Saks Off 5TH.

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

Bundle up with a winter basic. Carhartt WIP Acrylic Watch Hat, $30 at Maketto.Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

No more rummaging through the kitchen or “fool-proof” countertop bottle-opening antics. Personalized Credit Card Bottle Opener, $20 at Tuckernuck.

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

Perfect for the jet-setter with a sophisticated palate. Moscow Mule Carry On Cocktail Kit, $24 at Frank + Oak.

$50 and Under

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

The classic cool-boy underwear set, in a Valentine’s-appropriate hue. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Boxer Brief 2-Pack, $30 at Urban Outfitters.

So he can keep one fresh for you, too. Brouk & Co. Keep It Fresh Double Cigar Holder, $35 at GiltUltimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

He can make it as hot as he can handle. The Chili Lab Hot Sauce Kit by W&P Design, $45 at Bloomingdale’s.

Custom fit options will make this popover an instant wardrobe staple. Classic Popover in Cream with Red & Blue Sub Check, $45 at Hugh & Crye.

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

Remind your guy that beards are only sexy if they are clean and soft. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Conditioning Beard Oil, $50 at Nordstrom.

$75 and Under

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

Notes of sandalwood, tobacco, sweet leather, caramel, and cinnamon create a musky man-scent that still makes great mood lighting. The Monhegan Candle, $55 at Steven Alan.

  Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

He’ll be ready for your next dress-up dinner date. The Alexandria Tie, $56 at Bespoke Post.

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

Make it more personal by picking out a few albums to listen to together. Crosley Radio Cruiser Turntable, $65 at Bloomingdale’s.

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

Bring out his inner adolescent. (Or yours). Sega Genesis Wireless Classic Game Console, $68 at Urban Outfitters.

A grown-up blade that will be the envy of all his friends. Shinola + Bear & Son Pocket Knife, $75 at Shinola.

$125 and Under

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

For the thinking set. Leather-Wrapped Chess Set, $90 at Saks Off 5TH.Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

A stripped-down grooming kit will leave him fresh and clean. The Intrepid Gent Skincare Kit, $92 from Aesop.

Cool kicks make for an easy wardrobe upgrade. New Balance Men’s 300 Deconstructed Leather Sneaker, $110 at Neiman Marcus.

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

A quality piece he’ll hang onto for life. Passport & Card Case in Tan Leather, $125 at Filson.

 

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

It’s a (concrete) jungle out there. Help him channel his inner outdoorsman with a rugged Alaskan Guide Shirt in Red, $135 at Filson.

Under $200

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

Steely, black, and serious. Timex Archive Waterbury Chrono in Black, $165 at Need Supply Co.

Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Him By Price

A wardrobe basic to keep him looking his best. P55 Harrington Jacket, $165 at Penguin.

 

TAGGED IN: , , ,

More from Shopping

Ashley Biden Has Launched a Line of Hoodies

13 Products That Will Help You Look Cute on Your Winter Commute

6 Apps and Podcasts to Make Your Commute So Much Better

Ivanka Trump’s Fashion Line Is Becoming a Casualty of Her Father’s Presidency

& other stories georgetown

& Other Stories Is Finally Opening in Georgetown on Friday

10 Last-Minute Pieces of Super Bowl Party Décor You Can Still Get on Amazon

9 Unbelievable Deals You’ll Find at Alexandria’s Annual Warehouse Sale this Weekend

Madewell storefront georgetown

Madewell Opens on 14th Street Friday

Most Popular