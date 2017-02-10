This Weekend’s Three Best Open Houses: February 11-12

Rockville

Where: 16422 Keats Ter.

How Much: $685,000

When: Sunday, 2 to 4 pm

Why: There’s a whole lot to love about this five-bedroom, 1840 colonial home spread across two acres. Updates include four bathrooms and a three-car-garage with an upstairs apartment, but the real prize is the home’s original features, like exposed ceiling beams, built-in bookshelves, and two stone fireplaces. It’s located less than two miles from the Shady Grove Metro. Oh, and the in-ground pool’s nice, too.

College Park





Where: 8318 Potomac Ave.

How Much: $539,000

When: Saturday, 11 to 1 pm

Why: Features like Jack and Jill bedrooms honor the original character of this 1928 colonial. The three-story home recently underwent renovations that bring it to five bedrooms and four baths, with unexpected updates like a soaking tub in the master and a sitting room on what was once the second-level front porch.

Silver Spring

Where: 9903 Tenbrook Dr.

How Much: $425,000

When: Saturday, 2 to 4 pm

Why: This classic three-bedroom colonial boasts hardwood floors throughout and abundant natural light. The updated kitchen with breakfast bar opens onto a cozy back deck. Plus, living here means you can walk to the Forest Glen Metro and enjoy community features like a nearby bike trail and tennis court.

