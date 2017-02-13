Sections
Bad Saint Is on the Cover of Bon Appétit Magazine

The DC love continues.
By on
Kinilaw (tuna, avocado, chilis) and Ukoy (freshwater shrimp fritters, sweet potato, leeks) at Bad Saint. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Kinilaw (tuna, avocado, chilis) and Ukoy (freshwater shrimp fritters, sweet potato, leeks) at Bad Saint. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Bon Appétit magazine’s infatuation with Washington—and our star Filipino restaurant, Bad Saint—continues. In August, the influential culinary mag named Bad Saint the #2 best new restaurant in America on its Hot 10 list, and Washington the 2016 Restaurant City of the Year. Epic lines ensued at the 24-seat eatery in Columbia Heights.

Now just seven months later, Bad Saint graces Bon Appétit’s March cover. The teaser: “Food in America has never been more exciting or delicious…and there’s a reason.” We haven’t gotten a look inside, but we’re guessing chef Tom Cunanan and his team’s work have something to do with it. So yes, be prepared for those epic lines to stretch another block or two.

 

