The Ultimate Georgetown University Couple’s Wedding is Full of School Spirit

When Brooke Henderson and Francis Brogan III first met, they were living in different cities. But the distance didn’t keep them apart for long. Check out their gorgeous nuptials in the images below, captured by Abby Jiu Photography.

Though a friend predicted their compatibility months earlier, Brooke and Fritz first bumped into each other at City Tavern Club. Fritz, then executive deputy chief of staff to Florida governor Rick Scott, wasn’t living in DC at the time, but he found a way to come back the next week to take Brooke out. Long e-mails and phone conversations about politics and books (coupled with an impromptu Bermuda getaway early on) unspooled into a three-year relationship.

Fritz moved back to DC three months in, and proposed during a morning run on Brooke’s 26th birthday. Passing by the Kennedy Center, he stopped to “tie his shoe,” and Brooke turned to Instagram the Potomac River. When she turned back around, he was ready with a ring.

“Classic Georgetown” was the theme of their fall wedding (Fritz serves on the university’s board of governors; Brooke is pursuing a master’s in public relations there). After exchanging vows at Dahlgren Chapel, the newlyweds joined 175 guests for a dinner of pear salad and beef tenderloin. The couple honeymooned in Spain and London, then returned to the District, where Fritz is an attorney and co-owner of several bars and restaurants and Brooke is a marketing manager at Saks Fifth Avenue.

VENDORS

Photographer: Abby Jiu Photography | Wedding Venue: Meridian House | Event coordinator: Alexandra O’Halloran | Florals & Decor: Amaryllis Floral & Event Design | Bride’s Gown: Carolina Herrera from Carine’s Bridal Atelier | Bridesmaid Dresses: Tadashi Shoji | Bride’s Hair: Todd Christofaro | Bride’s Makeup: Carl Ray | Groom’s Attire: Hart Schaffner Marx | Music: The Winn Brothers Band | Catering & Cake: Ridgewells Catering | Invitations & Calligraphy: Nico and Lala and Claudia Engle Lettering & Design | Transportation: Skyhawk Limousine | Hotel: Four Seasons | Food Truck: Captain Cookie & The Milkman

