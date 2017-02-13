Cooking at home is so much more romantic than going out on Valentine’s Day. A meal you can make together is fun, economical, and saves you from falling prey to a holiday commonly known as “amateur day” in the restaurant business.
In addition to ditching out on crowds, staying home also means you’ll avoid the stuffy atmosphere, hovering waiters, and over-priced prix fixe menus that so many restaurants roll out for V-Day. This year, grab a bottle of wine to pair with one of these quick and easy recipes featuring Laura’s Lean Beef for a night in that’s both delicious and people-free.
Beef-Pesto Lasagna
This mouth-watering lasagna is perfect if you want to cook something truly impressive (and if not on Valentine’s Day, then when)? Tip – it’s worth it to buy Parmesan cheese in a block and grate it yourself (freshly-grated Parmesan has a sharper flavor than its canned counterpart). Get the instructions here.
You’ll Need:
1 pound Laura’s 92% Lean Ground Beef (or 96% Lean Ground Round)
1 clove garlic (minced)
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 (26-ounce) jar marinara sauce
1 (3.5-ounce) jar pesto
1 (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese
2 package (10-ounce) frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry)
1 can (14-ounce) quartered artichokes (drained and chopped)
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 (16-ounce) box lasagna noodles (cooked as directed)
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 65 minutes
Serves: 8
Get the recipe here.
Swedish Meatballs
These savory Swedish Meatballs take less time than the lasagna, and paired with noodles and a green side also make an excellent Valentine’s Day dish. Get the instructions here.
You’ll Need:
1/2 finely chopped onion
1 egg
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup beef stock
1 cup skim milk
1 tablespoon sour cream
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 pound Laura’s Lean Beef 92% Lean Ground Beef
2 tablespoon fine, plain bread crumbs
1 1/4 teaspoon dried dill or 1 tablespoon fresh dill (chopped)
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Serves: 4
Get the recipe here.
Mushroom Pizza Pasta Bake
If you’re going for a more casual night in (it’s a weekday, after all), you can’t go wrong with this pizza and pasta combo. Topped with button mushrooms, green bell peppers, ground beef and basil, this one-pan dish is ready in just 20 minutes. Get the instructions here.
You’ll Need:
8 ounces of whole-wheat rotini
8 ounce Laura’s 92% Ground Beef
24-ounce light spaghetti sauce
1 green bell pepper (small, diced)
4 clove garlic (minced)
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)
1-½ cups shredded reduced fat mozzarella
1-ounce turkey pepperoni
Salt and black pepper to taste
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves: 6
Get the recipe here.
Ground Beef Baked in Acorn Squash
Try this dish if you’re in the mood for something more unique. While the mixing of the warm spices may come as a surprise, they blend incredibly well with the beef and squash. Currants add an unexpected hint of sweetness while almonds provide a nice crunch. Get the instructions here.
You’ll Need:
6 acorn squash
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup onion
1 pound Laura’s 96% Lean Ground Sirloin
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon clove
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon orange peel
Pinch red pepper flakes
1/2 cup currants
1/4 cup red wine
4 ounce fresh multigrain bread crumbs
1/4 cup blanched, slivered almonds
2 eggs (beaten)
1/4 cup chopped flat leaf parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves: 6
Get the recipe here.
Laura’s Lean Beef is North America’s leading lean, natural beef company. Stop by your local Giant or Safeway to find the ingredients in the Valentine’s Day recipes above.