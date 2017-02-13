Sections
Design & Home

Your Splurge and Save Guide to Decorating Your Nursery

Spend a little or a lot to welcome home your newest addition in style.
By on
A Capitol Hill nursery full of inspiration. Photo by Laura Metzler.

Splurge

Wool “love” pillow, $110 at oeufnyc.com

“Anemone Pink & Red” crib sheet, $44 at winterwaterfactory.com

Restoration Hardware “Grayson” iron crib, $879 at rhbabyandchild.com

Save

“Bursts of Spring” crib sheet, $10 at Target

Love Cloud Pillow, $31 at BrownBettyBlue on Etsy

DaVinci “Jenny Lind” crib, $199 at Amazon

Splurge

 

Stella Mobile with Raindrops, $85 to $90 at Mandy’s Favorite Things on Etsy

Amish Crafted Rocking Horse, $330 at wayfairsupply.com

“Untitled (a)” print by Kindah Khalidy, $240 at 20×200.com

Monte “Jackson” rocker, $1,195 at petittresor.com

“Miffy” light, $269 at moma.org

“Fez Triangle” Moroccan shag rug, $1,350 at luluandgeorgia.com

Save

Pom Pom Mobile, $69 at landofnod.com

KidKraft “Derby” rocking horse, $72 at wayfairsupply.com

Solar System print, $50 at leifshop.com

“Diamond Dimple Pop” rocking chair by Kubikoff, $562 at yliving.com.

Cloud nightlight, $24 at poketo.com

NuLoom “Rainbow Trellis” rug, $263 at overstock.com

