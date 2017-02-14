Several restaurants are planning to close Thursday in solidarity with their Latino employees who are participating in a “Day Without Immigrants” strike.

The protest, aimed at showing the impact of the immigrant community and protesting Donald Trump‘s policies, has been gaining substantial traction through word of mouth in recent days. Many restaurants are trying to figure out ways to continue operating Thursday without their immigrant-heavy staffs, and some vendors who rely on immigrant workers and drivers have warned restaurants to expect possible delivery delays.

Take a look below at the restaurants that are closing all or parts of their businesses because of the strike.

Know of other closures? Email me at jsidman@washingtonian.com, and I’ll continue to update this list.

Jaleo (DC, Crystal City, and Bethesda), Oyamel, Zaytinya

Chef José Andrés is closing five of his local restaurants “in support of our people,” he writes on Twitter with the hashtag #ImmigrantsFeedAmerica.

Pizzeria Paradiso (Georgetown and Old Town Alexandria)

Chef Ruth Gresser will close two of her three locations. The Dupont outpost will remain open, and Gresser will personally be working in the kitchen.

Brookland Pint, Meridian Pint, Smoke & Barrel

These three bars from restaurateur John Andrade will remain open, but their kitchens will be closed. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food. “As a Latino business owner I stand in solidarity with all of my immigrant staff,” Andrade explains on Facebook.

