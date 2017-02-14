Sections
Skyn is Handing Out Thousands of Free Condoms in Baltimore on Valentine’s Day

Condom Cupids will be in Baltimore handing out free condoms on Valentine's Day. Photograph courtesy Skyn Condoms.
Photograph courtesy Skyn.

You thought it was just Valentine’s Day week, but safe-sex marketers everywhere are here to let you know: it’s actually National Condom Week. To celebrate, Skyn Condoms “Condom Cupids” will be stationed around Baltimore on Valentine’s Day, handing out 2,000 Skyn Original condoms.

Given that Valentine’s Day is apparently the biggest day of the year for millennials to have sex (according to Skyn’s 2017 Millennial Sex Survey) you might need to stock up. While nabbing some free condoms isn’t quite as exciting as the day that Trojan handed out free vibrators in DC, who says no to free stuff? Pick up your free condoms at Federal Hill and Fells Point in Baltimore starting at noon on February 14.

 

