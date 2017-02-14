What’s Better Than a Honeymoon? A Buddymoon With All Your Besties.

First there was the “staycation.” Then we collectively got into “glamping.” For those keeping track of the fanciful descriptors slipping into today’s travel lexicon, here’s a new one: buddymoon.

A buddymoon is just what its name implies: bringing besties along on that romantic escape traditionally reserved for a newly married couple. The term can be applied loosely, encompassing anything from a quick trip with a few members of the wedding party, to a couples’ vacation with the maid of honor and the best man, to a casual postnuptial retreat open to friends, siblings, and even parents and grandparents. In today’s economy, it follows that once guests have invested time and money to travel across states, countries, or continents for a wedding, couples want to stretch the opportunity to catch up with old friends for more than the quick window of time a reception offers. Plus, with larger travel parties, group discounts and hotel packages can make exotic trips more affordable.

There are cultural aspects driving the popularity of the buddymoon, too. As couples wait longer to get married, a trip to facilitate the, ahem, physical union alongside the spiritual one may have lost some of its relevance. For modern couples, the chance to reconnect with old pals during their busy professional years can be more precious than the symbolism of a traditional honeymoon—particularly if you’ve already been living and vacationing with your significant other for years. One more reason to travel with your inner circle: you’ll be free from obligations to document your escape via social media. But should you feel the itch to show off your wedding vacation with a sunset kiss or the clink of Champagne glasses, you’ll always have a willing photographer within arm’s reach.

This article originally appeared in Washingtonian Bride & Groom Winter/Spring 2017.

