100 Very Best Restaurants 2017

Washington’s dining scene is better than ever. We should know—we visited 300-plus restaurants for this section, from a luxurious tasting room on Capitol Hill to a locavore’s dream restaurant in Loudoun County. We ranked the top 100 of them, but here’s the truth: we’d be thrilled to eat anywhere on this list.

1

Pineapple and Pearls American 715 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website You’ll walk out feeling as if the $250 price—which includes tax, tip, and drink pairings—is a pretty sweet deal. Read More

2

Minibar Modern American 855 E St., NW Washington, DC | Website No one in the city—or country—is doing food like this. Read More

3

Komi Mediterranean 1509 17th St., NW Washington, DC | Website Few chefs can maintain this caliber of prix fixe for more than a decade. Read More

4

Kinship American 1015 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC | Website Eric Ziebold is obsessed with perfecting the tiniest details. Read More

5

Fiola Mare Italian, Seafood 3050 K St., NW Washington, DC | Website Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s vision is rooted in his native Le Marche, a seafood-happy region of Italy that hugs the Adriatic shoreline. Read More

6

Tail Up Goat Mediterranean 1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website Chef Jon Sybert's menu is a whimsical delight. Read More

7

The Dabney American 122 Blagden Alley, NW Washington, DC | Website There aren’t many cozier places in DC than this restaurant. Read More

8

Bad Saint Filipino 3226 11th St., NW Washington, DC | Website Is any meal really worth waiting outdoors for hours? For Bad Saint, yes. Read More

9

The Inn at Little Washington American 309 Middle St. Washington, VA | Website Many tasting rooms bill themselves as culinary “journeys,” but the experience is a literal one at this country destination. Read More

10

Sushi Taro Japanese 1503 17th St., NW Washington, DC | Website No other restaurant offers personalized service like Sushi Taro’s six-seat "omakase" counter. Read More

11

Rasika/Rasika West End Indian 633 D St., NW Washington, DC 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website Rasika has long been cherished by Washington food lovers as our treasure. Read More

12

Whaley's American, Seafood 301 Water St., SE Washington, DC | Website Don't miss its seafood towers of local oysters and sweet clams, barely grilled squid, uni, and poached mussels. Read More

13

Little Serow Thai 1511 17th St., NW Washington, DC | Website This subterranean Thai joint hasn’t changed much since it started attracting lines in 2011—and that’s a feat. Read More

14

Métier French 1015 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC | Website Playful dishes such as buttery potatoes, caviar, and crème fraîche make for a delightful special occasion. Read More

15

All-Purpose Italian 1250 Ninth St., NW Washington, DC | Website The crew from the Red Hen gets us excited about pizza again. Read More

16

Maketto Cambodian, Taiwanese 1351 H St., NE Washington, DC | Website Don’t let the minimalist space fool you: There’s a lot going on at Maketto. Read More

17

Le Diplomate French 1601 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website The hottest restaurant of 2013 is still a tough table to get. Read More

18

The Source Chinese 575 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website We love Scott Drewno’s luxe—and smart—upgrades to favorites from the Chinese-American canon. Read More

19

Garrison American 524 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website Chef/owner Rob Weland spoils guests with hyper-seasonal, soul-warming fare that combines local ingredients in marvelous ways. Read More

20

Central Michel Richard American, French 1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website Central classics such as decadent burgers and steak frites still hit all the right spots, though it’s worth welcoming newcomers. Read More

21

Rose's Luxury American 717 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website Our advice: Order every pasta on the menu and don’t skip dessert. Read More

22

Convivial American, French 801 O St., NW Washington, DC | Website Cedric Maupillier was born in France, but few chefs revel in lowbrow American cuisine as joyfully as he does. Read More

23

Marcel's French 2401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW | Website Guests pick dishes from eight menu sections, all of which reveal the charms of haute cuisine. Read More

24

Estadio Spanish 1520 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website Though most dishes are billed as tapas, they actually range from tiny snacks to entrée-size meats with sides. Read More

25

Plume American 1200 16th St., NW Washington, DC | Website The most sumptuously formal setting in Washington is this glittering-gray dining room in the Jefferson hotel. Read More

26

Bindaas Indian 3309 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website The lineup at this Indian street-food place is so tightly tuned that you can order with abandon. Read More

27

Fiola Italian 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website Just say yes to creamy Belon oysters and caviar, lobster ravioli garnished with a half tail and a claw, and pine-smoked duck with seared foie gras. Read More

28

Blue Duck Tavern American 1201 24th St., NW | Website This glass-walled dining room in the Park Hyatt sports a woodsy-chic, West Coast vibe. Read More

29

Preserve American 164 Main St., Annapolis Annapolis, VA | Website As its name suggests, this casual Annapolis joint specializes in all things fermented and jarred. Read More

30

Kapnos, Kapnos Taverna, Kapnos Kouzina Greek 2201 14th St., NW Washington, DC 4000 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 4900 Hampden La. Bethesda, MD | Website Mike Isabella’s affinity for Greek cooking is beautifully expressed at this trio of restaurants. Read More

31

Izakaya Seki Japanese 1117 V St., NW Washington, DC | Website The father/daughter team deliver an unfussy yet memorable dining experience at their Japanese gastropub. Read More

32

The Riggsby American 1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website It’s barely two years old, but somehow the Riggsby fills us with nostalgia. Read More

33

Obelisk Italian 2029 P St., NW Washington, DC | Website High-quality ingredients simply prepared never go out of style. Read More

34

Sushi Ogawa Japanese 2100 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website You won’t find California rolls at this tranquil, bamboo-toned restaurant in Kalorama. Read More

35

Casa Luca Italian 1099 New York Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website This is hearty, family-style fare you’ll want to tear into. Read More

36

Etto Italian, Pizza 1541 14th St., NW Washington, | Website The craftsmanlike Italian spot specializes in procuring top-quality ingredients and serving them with minimal fuss Read More

37

The Red Hen Italian 1822 First St., NW Washington, DC | Website Chef Michael Friedman’s ever-inventive fare tags trends without getting precious. Read More

38

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm American 42461 Lovettsville Rd. Lovettsville, VA | Website The greenhouse turned dining room is a destination for food lovers/naturalists. Read More

39

2 Amys Italian, Pizza 3715 Macomb St., NW Washington, DC | Website Imagine a nightly party starring all your favorite Italian salumi, fried little bites, pizzas, and wines. Read More

40

Conosci International, Seafood 465 K St., NW Washington, DC | Website If the ambience doesn’t make you swoon, the crab risotto will. Read More

41

Chez Billy Sud French 1039 31st St., NW Washington, DC | Website It’s hard to imagine a more fitting bistro for Georgetown. Read More

42

Osteria Morini Italian 301 Water St., SE Washington, DC | Website Every neighborhood should have an Italian joint like Morini. Read More

43

Johnny's Half Shell Seafood 1819 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website We’re wild about the Cajun-spiced hard-shell crab with lemony butter and some of the best, olive taramasalata we’ve ever tasted. Read More

44

Jaleo Spanish 480 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC 7271 Woodmont Ave. Bethesda, MD 2250 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA | Website José Andrés’s flagship Spanish spot since 1993 still holds its own. Read More

45

Ananda Indian 7421 Maple Lawn Blvd. Fulton, MD | Website The fireplace-accented dining room and garden veranda of this palatial Indian restaurant are pleasant reminders that grandeur isn’t dead. Read More

46

EatBar American 415 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website Think of EatBar as a gastro-dive: a come-hungry joint with a jukebox where wings, fries, and patty melts. Read More

47

Clarity American 442 Maple Ave. E. Vienna, VA | Website Few places are both so elegant and so inviting. Read More

48

Masseria Italian 1340 Fourth St., NE Washington, DC | Website Home in on the meat section of the menu for its petite but flavor-rich cuts, and sample hedonistically from pastas. Read More

49

Lapis Afghan 1847 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website Kabul-born chef Shamim Popal and her family are all about breaking stereotypes at their modern-Afghan restaurant. Read More

50

China Chilcano Chinese, Peruvian 418 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC 20004 | Website José Andrés mines the cuisine of Peru, one of South America’s richest culinary plains, at this loud, flashbulb-bright dining room strewn with colorful pillows. Read More

51

Centrolina Italian 974 Palmer Alley, NW Washington, DC | Website The restaurant/market concept means you can dine near the butchery’s hanging salumi or by the open kitchen’s wood-burning hearth. Read More

52

53

Sally's Middle Name American 1320 H St., NE Washington, DC | Website The drink selection is short but smart and the laid-back vibe as awesome on a frigid winter’s weeknight as on a summer Saturday under the stars. Read More

54

G by Mike Isabella Italian 2201 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website He also added a snug bar and pine booths to the industrial space, now more fit for lingering. Read More

55

Iron Gate Mediterranean 1734 N St., NW Washington, DC | Website It’s undeniably romantic to dine under the stars on the patio of this Greek-Italian eatery, covered by wisteria in summer, warmed by fire pits in winter. Read More

56

Ghibellina Italian 1610 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website Shareable rounds are sliced with scissors at the table and judiciously topped with things like shaved fennel, salami, and tomato confit. Read More

57

58

Himitsu Japanese 828 Upshur St., NW Washington, DC | Website Petworth’s hip new 23-seat Japanese destination is much more fun than your typical sushi spot. Read More

59

Green Pig Bistro American 1025 N. Fillmore St. Arlington, VA | Website Green Pig Bistro delivers comfort foods you crave and others you never realized you were missing. Read More

60

Kyirisan Chinese, French 1924 Eighth St., NW Washington, DC | Website Ma isn’t always successful, but his cooking is thought-provoking and often delicious. Read More

61

Proof American 775 G St., NW Washington, DC | Website Servers in Proof are as handy as ever with a solid recommendation from the impressive wine list or, on one occasion, a very good Julia Child impression. Read More

62

Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana Italian, Pizza 12207 Darnestown Rd. Darnestown, MD | Website “It’s not like Domino’s,” our 18-year-old server explains earnestly. Read More

63

Mintwood Place American, French 1813 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website No matter how little room you have left, indulge in nostalgic sweets such as baked Alaska ignited at the table. Read More

64

Bistro Bis French 15 E St., NW Washington, DC | Website This is a plush, warm-toned respite for elegant, canonical French cooking. Read More

65

66

Field & Main American 8369 W. Main St. Marshall, VA | Website Our newest country obsession is this Federal-era restaurant in Fauquier County, beautifully restored by Ashby Inn vets Neal and Star Wavra. Read More

67

68

69

Bibiana Italian 1100 New York Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website The kitchen recently added a two-pasta tasting, which would also make a tasty primi as well for the best of all worlds. Read More

70

Sushiko Japanese 5455 Wisconsin Ave. Chevy Chase, MD | Website Vegetarian nigiri will also make you rethink a standard order, especially the wild-mushroom and pickled-radish varieties. Read More

71

Zaytinya Greek, Lebanese, Turkish 701 Ninth St., NW Washington, DC | Website Shrimp in a buttery, lemony bath with dill and mustard seeds has long been a highlight. Read More

72

1789 American 1226 36th St., NW Washington, DC | Website The Georgetown institution maintains the old-school elegance of its antique-filled dining rooms, though the menu is anything but retro. Read More

73

Bangkok Golden/Thip Khao Laotian 6395 Seven Corners Center Falls Church, VA | Website Both menus contain a lot of delicious overlap, including noodle soups, lime-and-herb-dressed larbsalads, and a can’t-miss crispy-rice dish with sour pork. Read More

74

Daikaya Japanese 705 Sixth St., NW Washington, DC | Website We’re addicted to the sausage-stuffed shishito poppers with hot mustard and to morsels of fried Maryland catfish dunked in pickled-ginger tartar sauce. Read More

75

Compass Rose International 1346 T St., NW Washington, DC | Website Credit a carefully curated menu, served in intimate rowhouse rooms filled with string lights, colorful pillows, and fresh flowers. Read More

76

Restaurant Eve American, Filipino 10 S. Pitt St. Alexandria, VA | Website The desserts have always been whimsical, though it’s worth exploring cheeses from County Cork, considered the culinary hub of Cathal’s native Ireland. Read More

77

Baan Thai Thai 1326 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website The menu still advertises sushi, but the best dishes pay homage to the chef’s heritage. Read More

78

Del Campo South American, Steaks 777 I St., NW Washington, DC | Website Smoke touches nearly every part of the experience at chef Victor Albisu’s South American steakhouse. Read More

79

L’Auberge Chez François French 332 Springvale Rd. Great Falls, VA | Website The menu practice was common in the ’50s, when the late François Haeringer opened this French-Alsatian institution. Read More

80

DBGB Kitchen and Bar American, French 931 H St., NW Washington, DC | Website It’s the mains and specials where you’ll find the most seasonal creativity. Also, this is a place to save room for dessert. Read More

81

Anxo Cidery & Pintxos Bar Spanish 300 Florida Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website DC’s first cidery bills itself as a pintxos bar, but the Spanish menu goes much deeper than toothpick-size snacks. Read More

82

Timber Pizza Co. Italian, Pizza 809 Upshur St., NW Washington, DC | Website Order at the counter, then settle in at one of the communal picnic tables, at barstools, or on the indoor porch swing for a lucky two. Read More

83

Vermilion American 1120 King St. Alexandria, VA | Website If you’ve never tried vintage port from the trendy Douro Valley in Portugal, this is the time. Read More

84

Vin 909 Winecafé American, Pizza 909 Bay Ridge Ave. Annapolis, MD | Website Try as many as your appetite demands, but you’ll be truly sorry to miss the crab roll on brioche, served with a ramekin of shrimp bisque for dunking. Read More

85

Afghan Bistro Afghan 8081 Alban Rd. Springfield, VA | Website The Kabul native’s recipes, passed down through three generations, are recreated here by his wife and, at times, one of his daughters. Read More

86

The Ashby Inn & Restaurant American 692 Federal St. Paris, VA | Website It’s possible to take a tour through Virginia wine country without leaving Ashby’s 19th-century rooms—or better yet, the garden veranda. Read More

87

Kogiya Korean 4220 Annandale Rd. Annandale, VA | Website Bring a big group to this Korean-barbecue standout in Annandale’s Koreatown, because it’s best enjoyed with a packed table and bottles of soju. Read More

88

La Limeña Peruvian 765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD | Website Put yourself in a coastal state of mind at this Peruvian strip-mall joint, where the strongest dishes center on seafood. Read More

89

Ardeo & Bardeo American 3311 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website Cleveland Park likes to think of Ardeo as its go-to neighborhood restaurant, but the comfortable, candlelit bistro is much more. Read More

90

Passage to India Indian 4931 Cordell Ave. Bethesda, MD | Website The menu touches on a variety of regional cuisines, though deliciousness crosses all borders. Read More

91

Hank's Pasta Bar Italian 600 Montgomery St. Alexandria, VA | Website It’s worth going all-in on the house-made pastas and sharing a fixed-price menu featuring three to five selections. Read More

92

RPM Italian Italian 650 K St., NW Washington, DC | Website Glitzy owners—who include reality-TV personalities Giuliana and Bill Rancic—and a black-windowed Vegas vibe have a way of making discerning eaters nervous. Read More

93

Republic American 6939 Laurel Ave. Takoma Park, MD | Website The place exudes attitude in a great way, from the bordello-meets-saloon decor to Fascist Killer cocktails laced with bourbon and Chartreuse. Read More

94

Bantam King Japanese 501 G St., NW Washington, DC | Website The Daikaya team set up shop in a tiny, Technicolor former Burger King in Chinatown, and it dishes up comforting chicken-noodle soups at their finest. Read More

95

BlackSalt American, Seafood 4883 MacArthur Blvd., NW Washington, DC | Website Big spenders can splurge on caviar service to start, but save room for dessert—especially butterscotch pot de crème, on the menu since day one. Read More

96

Nostos Greek 8100 Boone Blvd. Vienna, VA | Website Baklava fans will find three styles—our pick is the baxevanis layered with apple, apricots, and ice cream. Read More

97

Graffiato Italian, Pizza 707 Sixth St., NW Washington, DC | Website Mike Isabella’s flagship restaurant still draws boisterous crowds, especially on the neighboring Verizon Center’s busy nights. Read More

98

Bombay Club Indian 815 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website Classic cocktails and attentive service are a given anytime. Read More

99

Black Market Bistro American 4600 Waverly Ave. Garrett Park, MD | Website The menu sways from pizzas with cracker-thin crusts to American bistro comforts. Read More

100