100 Very Best Restaurants 2017

Washington’s dining scene is better than ever. We should know—we visited 300-plus restaurants for this section, from a luxurious tasting room on Capitol Hill to a locavore’s dream restaurant in Loudoun County. We ranked the top 100 of them, but here’s the truth: we’d be thrilled to eat anywhere on this list.
Pineapple and Pearls715 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | WebsiteYou’ll walk out feeling as if the $250 price—which includes tax, tip, and drink pairings—is a pretty sweet deal.
Minibar855 E St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteNo one in the city—or country—is doing food like this.
Komi1509 17th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteFew chefs can maintain this caliber of prix fixe for more than a decade.
Kinship1015 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteEric Ziebold is obsessed with perfecting the tiniest details.
Fiola Mare3050 K St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteChef Fabio Trabocchi’s vision is rooted in his native Le Marche, a seafood-happy region of Italy that hugs the Adriatic shoreline.
Tail Up Goat1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteChef Jon Sybert's menu is a whimsical delight.
The Dabney122 Blagden Alley, NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThere aren’t many cozier places in DC than this restaurant.
Bad Saint3226 11th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteIs any meal really worth waiting outdoors for hours? For Bad Saint, yes.
The Inn at Little Washington309 Middle St. Washington, VA | WebsiteMany tasting rooms bill themselves as culinary “journeys,” but the experience is a literal one at this country destination.
Sushi Taro1503 17th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteNo other restaurant offers personalized service like Sushi Taro’s six-seat "omakase" counter.
Rasika/Rasika West End633 D St., NW Washington, DC 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteRasika has long been cherished by Washington food lovers as our treasure.
Whaley's301 Water St., SE Washington, DC | WebsiteDon't miss its seafood towers of local oysters and sweet clams, barely grilled squid, uni, and poached mussels.
Little Serow1511 17th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThis subterranean Thai joint hasn’t changed much since it started attracting lines in 2011—and that’s a feat.
Métier1015 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC | WebsitePlayful dishes such as buttery potatoes, caviar, and crème fraîche make for a delightful special occasion.
All-Purpose1250 Ninth St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe crew from the Red Hen gets us excited about pizza again.
Maketto1351 H St., NE Washington, DC | WebsiteDon’t let the minimalist space fool you: There’s a lot going on at Maketto.
Le Diplomate1601 14th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe hottest restaurant of 2013 is still a tough table to get.
The Source575 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteWe love Scott Drewno’s luxe—and smart—upgrades to favorites from the Chinese-American canon.
Garrison524 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | WebsiteChef/owner Rob Weland spoils guests with hyper-seasonal, soul-warming fare that combines local ingredients in marvelous ways.
Central Michel Richard1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteCentral classics such as decadent burgers and steak frites still hit all the right spots, though it’s worth welcoming newcomers.
Rose's Luxury717 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | WebsiteOur advice: Order every pasta on the menu and don’t skip dessert.
Convivial801 O St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteCedric Maupillier was born in France, but few chefs revel in lowbrow American cuisine as joyfully as he does.
Marcel's2401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW | WebsiteGuests pick dishes from eight menu sections, all of which reveal the charms of haute cuisine.
Estadio1520 14th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThough most dishes are billed as tapas, they actually range from tiny snacks to entrée-size meats with sides.
Plume1200 16th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe most sumptuously formal setting in Washington is this glittering-gray dining room in the Jefferson hotel.
Bindaas3309 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe lineup at this Indian street-food place is so tightly tuned that you can order with abandon.
Fiola601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteJust say yes to creamy Belon oysters and caviar, lobster ravioli garnished with a half tail and a claw, and pine-smoked duck with seared foie gras.
Blue Duck Tavern1201 24th St., NW | WebsiteThis glass-walled dining room in the Park Hyatt sports a woodsy-chic, West Coast vibe.
Preserve164 Main St., Annapolis Annapolis, VA | WebsiteAs its name suggests, this casual Annapolis joint specializes in all things fermented and jarred.
Kapnos, Kapnos Taverna, Kapnos Kouzina2201 14th St., NW Washington, DC 4000 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 4900 Hampden La. Bethesda, MD | WebsiteMike Isabella’s affinity for Greek cooking is beautifully expressed at this trio of restaurants.
Izakaya Seki1117 V St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe father/daughter team deliver an unfussy yet memorable dining experience at their Japanese gastropub.
The Riggsby1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteIt’s barely two years old, but somehow the Riggsby fills us with nostalgia.
Obelisk2029 P St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteHigh-quality ingredients simply prepared never go out of style.
Sushi Ogawa2100 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteYou won’t find California rolls at this tranquil, bamboo-toned restaurant in Kalorama.
Casa Luca1099 New York Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThis is hearty, family-style fare you’ll want to tear into.
Etto1541 14th St., NW Washington, | WebsiteThe craftsmanlike Italian spot specializes in procuring top-quality ingredients and serving them with minimal fuss
The Red Hen1822 First St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteChef Michael Friedman’s ever-inventive fare tags trends without getting precious.
The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm42461 Lovettsville Rd. Lovettsville, VA | WebsiteThe greenhouse turned dining room is a destination for food lovers/naturalists.
2 Amys3715 Macomb St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteImagine a nightly party starring all your favorite Italian salumi, fried little bites, pizzas, and wines.
Conosci465 K St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteIf the ambience doesn’t make you swoon, the crab risotto will.
Chez Billy Sud1039 31st St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteIt’s hard to imagine a more fitting bistro for Georgetown.
Osteria Morini301 Water St., SE Washington, DC | WebsiteEvery neighborhood should have an Italian joint like Morini.
Johnny's Half Shell1819 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteWe’re wild about the Cajun-spiced hard-shell crab with lemony butter and some of the best, olive taramasalata we’ve ever tasted.
Jaleo480 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC 7271 Woodmont Ave. Bethesda, MD 2250 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA | WebsiteJosé Andrés’s flagship Spanish spot since 1993 still holds its own.
Ananda7421 Maple Lawn Blvd. Fulton, MD | WebsiteThe fireplace-accented dining room and garden veranda of this palatial Indian restaurant are pleasant reminders that grandeur isn’t dead.
EatBar415 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | WebsiteThink of EatBar as a gastro-dive: a come-hungry joint with a jukebox where wings, fries, and patty melts.
Clarity442 Maple Ave. E. Vienna, VA | WebsiteFew places are both so elegant and so inviting.
Masseria1340 Fourth St., NE Washington, DC | WebsiteHome in on the meat section of the menu for its petite but flavor-rich cuts, and sample hedonistically from pastas.
Lapis1847 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteKabul-born chef Shamim Popal and her family are all about breaking stereotypes at their modern-Afghan restaurant.
China Chilcano418 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC 20004 | WebsiteJosé Andrés mines the cuisine of Peru, one of South America’s richest culinary plains, at this loud, flashbulb-bright dining room strewn with colorful pillows.
Centrolina974 Palmer Alley, NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe restaurant/market concept means you can dine near the butchery’s hanging salumi or by the open kitchen’s wood-burning hearth.
Hazel808 V St., NW Washington, DC | Website
Sally's Middle Name1320 H St., NE Washington, DC | WebsiteThe drink selection is short but smart and the laid-back vibe as awesome on a frigid winter’s weeknight as on a summer Saturday under the stars.
G by Mike Isabella2201 14th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteHe also added a snug bar and pine booths to the industrial space, now more fit for lingering.
Iron Gate1734 N St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteIt’s undeniably romantic to dine under the stars on the patio of this Greek-Italian eatery, covered by wisteria in summer, warmed by fire pits in winter.
Ghibellina1610 14th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteShareable rounds are sliced with scissors at the table and judiciously topped with things like shaved fennel, salami, and tomato confit.
Ser1110 N. Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA | Website
Himitsu828 Upshur St., NW Washington, DC | WebsitePetworth’s hip new 23-seat Japanese destination is much more fun than your typical sushi spot.
Green Pig Bistro1025 N. Fillmore St. Arlington, VA | WebsiteGreen Pig Bistro delivers comfort foods you crave and others you never realized you were missing.
Kyirisan1924 Eighth St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteMa isn’t always successful, but his cooking is thought-provoking and often delicious.
Proof775 G St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteServers in Proof are as handy as ever with a solid recommendation from the impressive wine list or, on one occasion, a very good Julia Child impression.
Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana12207 Darnestown Rd. Darnestown, MD | Website“It’s not like Domino’s,” our 18-year-old server explains earnestly.
Mintwood Place1813 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteNo matter how little room you have left, indulge in nostalgic sweets such as baked Alaska ignited at the table.
Bistro Bis15 E St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThis is a plush, warm-toned respite for elegant, canonical French cooking.
The Partisan709 D St., NW Washington, DC | Website
Field & Main8369 W. Main St. Marshall, VA | WebsiteOur newest country obsession is this Federal-era restaurant in Fauquier County, beautifully restored by Ashby Inn vets Neal and Star Wavra.
Rappahannock Oyster Bar1309 Fifth St., NE Washington, DC | Website
Sushi Sono10215 Wincopin Cir. Columbia, MD | Website
Bibiana1100 New York Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe kitchen recently added a two-pasta tasting, which would also make a tasty primi as well for the best of all worlds.
Sushiko5455 Wisconsin Ave. Chevy Chase, MD | WebsiteVegetarian nigiri will also make you rethink a standard order, especially the wild-mushroom and pickled-radish varieties.
Zaytinya701 Ninth St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteShrimp in a buttery, lemony bath with dill and mustard seeds has long been a highlight.
17891226 36th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe Georgetown institution maintains the old-school elegance of its antique-filled dining rooms, though the menu is anything but retro.
Bangkok Golden/Thip Khao6395 Seven Corners Center Falls Church, VA | WebsiteBoth menus contain a lot of delicious overlap, including noodle soups, lime-and-herb-dressed larbsalads, and a can’t-miss crispy-rice dish with sour pork.
Daikaya705 Sixth St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteWe’re addicted to the sausage-stuffed shishito poppers with hot mustard and to morsels of fried Maryland catfish dunked in pickled-ginger tartar sauce.
Compass Rose1346 T St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteCredit a carefully curated menu, served in intimate rowhouse rooms filled with string lights, colorful pillows, and fresh flowers.
Restaurant Eve10 S. Pitt St. Alexandria, VA | WebsiteThe desserts have always been whimsical, though it’s worth exploring cheeses from County Cork, considered the culinary hub of Cathal’s native Ireland.
Baan Thai1326 14th St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe menu still advertises sushi, but the best dishes pay homage to the chef’s heritage.
Del Campo777 I St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteSmoke touches nearly every part of the experience at chef Victor Albisu’s South American steakhouse.
L’Auberge Chez François332 Springvale Rd. Great Falls, VA | WebsiteThe menu practice was common in the ’50s, when the late François Haeringer opened this French-Alsatian institution.
DBGB Kitchen and Bar931 H St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteIt’s the mains and specials where you’ll find the most seasonal creativity. Also, this is a place to save room for dessert.
Anxo Cidery & Pintxos Bar300 Florida Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteDC’s first cidery bills itself as a pintxos bar, but the Spanish menu goes much deeper than toothpick-size snacks.
Timber Pizza Co.809 Upshur St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteOrder at the counter, then settle in at one of the communal picnic tables, at barstools, or on the indoor porch swing for a lucky two.
Vermilion1120 King St. Alexandria, VA | WebsiteIf you’ve never tried vintage port from the trendy Douro Valley in Portugal, this is the time.
Vin 909 Winecafé909 Bay Ridge Ave. Annapolis, MD | WebsiteTry as many as your appetite demands, but you’ll be truly sorry to miss the crab roll on brioche, served with a ramekin of shrimp bisque for dunking.
Afghan Bistro8081 Alban Rd. Springfield, VA | WebsiteThe Kabul native’s recipes, passed down through three generations, are recreated here by his wife and, at times, one of his daughters.
The Ashby Inn & Restaurant692 Federal St. Paris, VA | WebsiteIt’s possible to take a tour through Virginia wine country without leaving Ashby’s 19th-century rooms—or better yet, the garden veranda.
Kogiya4220 Annandale Rd. Annandale, VA | WebsiteBring a big group to this Korean-barbecue standout in Annandale’s Koreatown, because it’s best enjoyed with a packed table and bottles of soju.
La Limeña765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD | WebsitePut yourself in a coastal state of mind at this Peruvian strip-mall joint, where the strongest dishes center on seafood.
Ardeo & Bardeo3311 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteCleveland Park likes to think of Ardeo as its go-to neighborhood restaurant, but the comfortable, candlelit bistro is much more.
Passage to India4931 Cordell Ave. Bethesda, MD | WebsiteThe menu touches on a variety of regional cuisines, though deliciousness crosses all borders.
Hank's Pasta Bar600 Montgomery St. Alexandria, VA | WebsiteIt’s worth going all-in on the house-made pastas and sharing a fixed-price menu featuring three to five selections.
RPM Italian650 K St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteGlitzy owners—who include reality-TV personalities Giuliana and Bill Rancic—and a black-windowed Vegas vibe have a way of making discerning eaters nervous.
Republic6939 Laurel Ave. Takoma Park, MD | WebsiteThe place exudes attitude in a great way, from the bordello-meets-saloon decor to Fascist Killer cocktails laced with bourbon and Chartreuse.
Bantam King501 G St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteThe Daikaya team set up shop in a tiny, Technicolor former Burger King in Chinatown, and it dishes up comforting chicken-noodle soups at their finest.
BlackSalt4883 MacArthur Blvd., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteBig spenders can splurge on caviar service to start, but save room for dessert—especially butterscotch pot de crème, on the menu since day one.
Nostos8100 Boone Blvd. Vienna, VA | WebsiteBaklava fans will find three styles—our pick is the baxevanis layered with apple, apricots, and ice cream.
Graffiato707 Sixth St., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteMike Isabella’s flagship restaurant still draws boisterous crowds, especially on the neighboring Verizon Center’s busy nights.
Bombay Club815 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | WebsiteClassic cocktails and attentive service are a given anytime.
Black Market Bistro4600 Waverly Ave. Garrett Park, MD | WebsiteThe menu sways from pizzas with cracker-thin crusts to American bistro comforts.
Mokomandy20789 Great Falls Plaza Sterling, VA | WebsiteThe chefs here like to play with their food. They toss cracklings into jambalaya, stuff dumplings with foie gras, and stir morsels of pig’s head into gumbo.
