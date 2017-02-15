Sections
100 Very Best Restaurants 2017

Oyster shucker Pablo Alcoser at Whaley's, #12 on the list. Photo by Scott Suchman.

Washington’s dining scene is better than ever. We should know—we visited 300-plus restaurants for this section, from a luxurious tasting room on Capitol Hill to a locavore’s dream restaurant in Loudoun County. We ranked the top 100 of them, but here’s the truth: we’d be thrilled to eat anywhere on this list.

    1
  • Pineapple and Pearls
    American
    715 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website
    You’ll walk out feeling as if the $250 price—which includes tax, tip, and drink pairings—is a pretty sweet deal.
    • 2
  • Minibar
    Modern American
    855 E St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    No one in the city—or country—is doing food like this.
    • 3
  • Komi
    Mediterranean
    1509 17th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Few chefs can maintain this caliber of prix fixe for more than a decade.
    • 4
  • Kinship
    American
    1015 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Eric Ziebold is obsessed with perfecting the tiniest details.
    • 5
  • Fiola Mare
    Italian, Seafood
    3050 K St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s vision is rooted in his native Le Marche, a seafood-happy region of Italy that hugs the Adriatic shoreline.
    • 6
  • Tail Up Goat
    Mediterranean
    1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Chef Jon Sybert's menu is a whimsical delight.
    • 7
  • The Dabney
    American
    122 Blagden Alley, NW Washington, DC | Website
    There aren’t many cozier places in DC than this restaurant.
    • 8
  • Bad Saint
    Filipino
    3226 11th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Is any meal really worth waiting outdoors for hours? For Bad Saint, yes.
    • 9
  • The Inn at Little Washington
    American
    309 Middle St. Washington, VA | Website
    Many tasting rooms bill themselves as culinary “journeys,” but the experience is a literal one at this country destination.
    • 10
  • Sushi Taro
    Japanese
    1503 17th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    No other restaurant offers personalized service like Sushi Taro’s six-seat "omakase" counter.
    • 11
  • Rasika/Rasika West End
    Indian
    633 D St., NW Washington, DC 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Rasika has long been cherished by Washington food lovers as our treasure.
    • 12
  • Whaley's
    American, Seafood
    301 Water St., SE Washington, DC | Website
    Don't miss its seafood towers of local oysters and sweet clams, barely grilled squid, uni, and poached mussels.
    • 13
  • Little Serow
    Thai
    1511 17th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    This subterranean Thai joint hasn’t changed much since it started attracting lines in 2011—and that’s a feat.
    • 14
  • Métier
    French
    1015 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Playful dishes such as buttery potatoes, caviar, and crème fraîche make for a delightful special occasion.
    • 15
  • All-Purpose
    Italian
    1250 Ninth St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The crew from the Red Hen gets us excited about pizza again.
    • 16
  • Maketto
    Cambodian, Taiwanese
    1351 H St., NE Washington, DC | Website
    Don’t let the minimalist space fool you: There’s a lot going on at Maketto.
    • 17
  • Le Diplomate
    French
    1601 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The hottest restaurant of 2013 is still a tough table to get.
    • 18
  • The Source
    Chinese
    575 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    We love Scott Drewno’s luxe—and smart—upgrades to favorites from the Chinese-American canon.
    • 19
  • Garrison
    American
    524 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website
    Chef/owner Rob Weland spoils guests with hyper-seasonal, soul-warming fare that combines local ingredients in marvelous ways.
    • 20
  • Central Michel Richard
    American, French
    1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Central classics such as decadent burgers and steak frites still hit all the right spots, though it’s worth welcoming newcomers.
    • 21
  • Rose's Luxury
    American
    717 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website
    Our advice: Order every pasta on the menu and don’t skip dessert.
    • 22
  • Convivial
    American, French
    801 O St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Cedric Maupillier was born in France, but few chefs revel in lowbrow American cuisine as joyfully as he does.
    • 23
  • Marcel's
    French
    2401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW | Website
    Guests pick dishes from eight menu sections, all of which reveal the charms of haute cuisine.
    • 24
  • Estadio
    Spanish
    1520 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Though most dishes are billed as tapas, they actually range from tiny snacks to entrée-size meats with sides.
    • 25
  • Plume
    American
    1200 16th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The most sumptuously formal setting in Washington is this glittering-gray dining room in the Jefferson hotel.
    • 26
  • Bindaas
    Indian
    3309 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The lineup at this Indian street-food place is so tightly tuned that you can order with abandon.
    • 27
  • Fiola
    Italian
    601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Just say yes to creamy Belon oysters and caviar, lobster ravioli garnished with a half tail and a claw, and pine-smoked duck with seared foie gras.
    • 28
  • Blue Duck Tavern
    American
    1201 24th St., NW | Website
    This glass-walled dining room in the Park Hyatt sports a woodsy-chic, West Coast vibe.
    • 29
  • Preserve
    American
    164 Main St., Annapolis Annapolis, VA | Website
    As its name suggests, this casual Annapolis joint specializes in all things fermented and jarred.
    • 30
  • Kapnos, Kapnos Taverna, Kapnos Kouzina
    Greek
    2201 14th St., NW Washington, DC 4000 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA 4900 Hampden La. Bethesda, MD | Website
    Mike Isabella’s affinity for Greek cooking is beautifully expressed at this trio of restaurants.
    • 31
  • Izakaya Seki
    Japanese
    1117 V St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The father/daughter team deliver an unfussy yet memorable dining experience at their Japanese gastropub.
    • 32
  • The Riggsby
    American
    1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    It’s barely two years old, but somehow the Riggsby fills us with nostalgia.
    • 33
  • Obelisk
    Italian
    2029 P St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    High-quality ingredients simply prepared never go out of style.
    • 34
  • Sushi Ogawa
    Japanese
    2100 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    You won’t find California rolls at this tranquil, bamboo-toned restaurant in Kalorama.
    • 35
  • Casa Luca
    Italian
    1099 New York Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    This is hearty, family-style fare you’ll want to tear into.
    • 36
  • Etto
    Italian, Pizza
    1541 14th St., NW Washington, | Website
    The craftsmanlike Italian spot specializes in procuring top-quality ingredients and serving them with minimal fuss
    • 37
  • The Red Hen
    Italian
    1822 First St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Chef Michael Friedman’s ever-inventive fare tags trends without getting precious.
    • 38
  • The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm
    American
    42461 Lovettsville Rd. Lovettsville, VA | Website
    The greenhouse turned dining room is a destination for food lovers/naturalists.
    • 39
  • 2 Amys
    Italian, Pizza
    3715 Macomb St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Imagine a nightly party starring all your favorite Italian salumi, fried little bites, pizzas, and wines.
    • 40
  • Conosci
    International, Seafood
    465 K St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    If the ambience doesn’t make you swoon, the crab risotto will.
    • 41
  • Chez Billy Sud
    French
    1039 31st St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    It’s hard to imagine a more fitting bistro for Georgetown.
    • 42
  • Osteria Morini
    Italian
    301 Water St., SE Washington, DC | Website
    Every neighborhood should have an Italian joint like Morini.
    • 43
  • Johnny's Half Shell
    Seafood
    1819 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website
    We’re wild about the Cajun-spiced hard-shell crab with lemony butter and some of the best, olive taramasalata we’ve ever tasted.
    • 44
  • Jaleo
    Spanish
    480 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC 7271 Woodmont Ave. Bethesda, MD 2250 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA | Website
    José Andrés’s flagship Spanish spot since 1993 still holds its own.
    • 45
  • Ananda
    Indian
    7421 Maple Lawn Blvd. Fulton, MD | Website
    The fireplace-accented dining room and garden veranda of this palatial Indian restaurant are pleasant reminders that grandeur isn’t dead.
    • 46
  • EatBar
    American
    415 Eighth St., SE Washington, DC | Website
    Think of EatBar as a gastro-dive: a come-hungry joint with a jukebox where wings, fries, and patty melts.
    • 47
  • Clarity
    American
    442 Maple Ave. E. Vienna, VA | Website
    Few places are both so elegant and so inviting.
    • 48
  • Masseria
    Italian
    1340 Fourth St., NE Washington, DC | Website
    Home in on the meat section of the menu for its petite but flavor-rich cuts, and sample hedonistically from pastas.
    • 49
  • Lapis
    Afghan
    1847 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Kabul-born chef Shamim Popal and her family are all about breaking stereotypes at their modern-Afghan restaurant.
    • 50
  • China Chilcano
    Chinese, Peruvian
    418 Seventh St., NW Washington, DC 20004 | Website
    José Andrés mines the cuisine of Peru, one of South America’s richest culinary plains, at this loud, flashbulb-bright dining room strewn with colorful pillows.
    • 51
  • Centrolina
    Italian
    974 Palmer Alley, NW Washington, DC | Website
    The restaurant/market concept means you can dine near the butchery’s hanging salumi or by the open kitchen’s wood-burning hearth.
    • 52
  • Hazel
    International
    808 V St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    • 53
  • Sally's Middle Name
    American
    1320 H St., NE Washington, DC | Website
    The drink selection is short but smart and the laid-back vibe as awesome on a frigid winter’s weeknight as on a summer Saturday under the stars.
    • 54
  • G by Mike Isabella
    Italian
    2201 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    He also added a snug bar and pine booths to the industrial space, now more fit for lingering.
    • 55
  • Iron Gate
    Mediterranean
    1734 N St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    It’s undeniably romantic to dine under the stars on the patio of this Greek-Italian eatery, covered by wisteria in summer, warmed by fire pits in winter.
    • 56
  • Ghibellina
    Italian
    1610 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Shareable rounds are sliced with scissors at the table and judiciously topped with things like shaved fennel, salami, and tomato confit.
    • 57
  • Ser
    Spanish
    1110 N. Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA | Website
    • 58
  • Himitsu
    Japanese
    828 Upshur St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Petworth’s hip new 23-seat Japanese destination is much more fun than your typical sushi spot.
    • 59
  • Green Pig Bistro
    American
    1025 N. Fillmore St. Arlington, VA | Website
    Green Pig Bistro delivers comfort foods you crave and others you never realized you were missing.
    • 60
  • Kyirisan
    Chinese, French
    1924 Eighth St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Ma isn’t always successful, but his cooking is thought-provoking and often delicious.
    • 61
  • Proof
    American
    775 G St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Servers in Proof are as handy as ever with a solid recommendation from the impressive wine list or, on one occasion, a very good Julia Child impression.
    • 62
  • Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
    Italian, Pizza
    12207 Darnestown Rd. Darnestown, MD | Website
    “It’s not like Domino’s,” our 18-year-old server explains earnestly.
    • 63
  • Mintwood Place
    American, French
    1813 Columbia Rd., NW Washington, DC | Website
    No matter how little room you have left, indulge in nostalgic sweets such as baked Alaska ignited at the table.
    • 64
  • Bistro Bis
    French
    15 E St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    This is a plush, warm-toned respite for elegant, canonical French cooking.
    • 65
  • The Partisan
    American
    709 D St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    • 66
  • Field & Main
    American
    8369 W. Main St. Marshall, VA | Website
    Our newest country obsession is this Federal-era restaurant in Fauquier County, beautifully restored by Ashby Inn vets Neal and Star Wavra.
    • 67
  • Rappahannock Oyster Bar
    American, Seafood
    1309 Fifth St., NE Washington, DC | Website
    • 68
  • Sushi Sono
    Japanese
    10215 Wincopin Cir. Columbia, MD | Website
    • 69
  • Bibiana
    Italian
    1100 New York Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The kitchen recently added a two-pasta tasting, which would also make a tasty primi as well for the best of all worlds.
    • 70
  • Sushiko
    Japanese
    5455 Wisconsin Ave. Chevy Chase, MD | Website
    Vegetarian nigiri will also make you rethink a standard order, especially the wild-mushroom and pickled-radish varieties.
    • 71
  • Zaytinya
    Greek, Lebanese, Turkish
    701 Ninth St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Shrimp in a buttery, lemony bath with dill and mustard seeds has long been a highlight.
    • 72
  • 1789
    American
    1226 36th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The Georgetown institution maintains the old-school elegance of its antique-filled dining rooms, though the menu is anything but retro.
    • 73
  • Bangkok Golden/Thip Khao
    Laotian
    6395 Seven Corners Center Falls Church, VA | Website
    Both menus contain a lot of delicious overlap, including noodle soups, lime-and-herb-dressed larbsalads, and a can’t-miss crispy-rice dish with sour pork.
    • 74
  • Daikaya
    Japanese
    705 Sixth St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    We’re addicted to the sausage-stuffed shishito poppers with hot mustard and to morsels of fried Maryland catfish dunked in pickled-ginger tartar sauce.
    • 75
  • Compass Rose
    International
    1346 T St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Credit a carefully curated menu, served in intimate rowhouse rooms filled with string lights, colorful pillows, and fresh flowers.
    • 76
  • Restaurant Eve
    American, Filipino
    10 S. Pitt St. Alexandria, VA | Website
    The desserts have always been whimsical, though it’s worth exploring cheeses from County Cork, considered the culinary hub of Cathal’s native Ireland.
    • 77
  • Baan Thai
    Thai
    1326 14th St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The menu still advertises sushi, but the best dishes pay homage to the chef’s heritage.
    • 78
  • Del Campo
    South American, Steaks
    777 I St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Smoke touches nearly every part of the experience at chef Victor Albisu’s South American steakhouse.
    • 79
  • L’Auberge Chez François
    French
    332 Springvale Rd. Great Falls, VA | Website
    The menu practice was common in the ’50s, when the late François Haeringer opened this French-Alsatian institution.
    • 80
  • DBGB Kitchen and Bar
    American, French
    931 H St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    It’s the mains and specials where you’ll find the most seasonal creativity. Also, this is a place to save room for dessert.
    • 81
  • Anxo Cidery & Pintxos Bar
    Spanish
    300 Florida Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    DC’s first cidery bills itself as a pintxos bar, but the Spanish menu goes much deeper than toothpick-size snacks.
    • 82
  • Timber Pizza Co.
    Italian, Pizza
    809 Upshur St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Order at the counter, then settle in at one of the communal picnic tables, at barstools, or on the indoor porch swing for a lucky two.
    • 83
  • Vermilion
    American
    1120 King St. Alexandria, VA | Website
    If you’ve never tried vintage port from the trendy Douro Valley in Portugal, this is the time.
    • 84
  • Vin 909 Winecafé
    American, Pizza
    909 Bay Ridge Ave. Annapolis, MD | Website
    Try as many as your appetite demands, but you’ll be truly sorry to miss the crab roll on brioche, served with a ramekin of shrimp bisque for dunking.
    • 85
  • Afghan Bistro
    Afghan
    8081 Alban Rd. Springfield, VA | Website
    The Kabul native’s recipes, passed down through three generations, are recreated here by his wife and, at times, one of his daughters.
    • 86
  • The Ashby Inn & Restaurant
    American
    692 Federal St. Paris, VA | Website
    It’s possible to take a tour through Virginia wine country without leaving Ashby’s 19th-century rooms—or better yet, the garden veranda.
    • 87
  • Kogiya
    Korean
    4220 Annandale Rd. Annandale, VA | Website
    Bring a big group to this Korean-barbecue standout in Annandale’s Koreatown, because it’s best enjoyed with a packed table and bottles of soju.
    • 88
  • La Limeña
    Peruvian
    765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD | Website
    Put yourself in a coastal state of mind at this Peruvian strip-mall joint, where the strongest dishes center on seafood.
    • 89
  • Ardeo & Bardeo
    American
    3311 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Cleveland Park likes to think of Ardeo as its go-to neighborhood restaurant, but the comfortable, candlelit bistro is much more.
    • 90
  • Passage to India
    Indian
    4931 Cordell Ave. Bethesda, MD | Website
    The menu touches on a variety of regional cuisines, though deliciousness crosses all borders.
    • 91
  • Hank's Pasta Bar
    Italian
    600 Montgomery St. Alexandria, VA | Website
    It’s worth going all-in on the house-made pastas and sharing a fixed-price menu featuring three to five selections.
    • 92
  • RPM Italian
    Italian
    650 K St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Glitzy owners—who include reality-TV personalities Giuliana and Bill Rancic—and a black-windowed Vegas vibe have a way of making discerning eaters nervous.
    • 93
  • Republic
    American
    6939 Laurel Ave. Takoma Park, MD | Website
    The place exudes attitude in a great way, from the bordello-meets-saloon decor to Fascist Killer cocktails laced with bourbon and Chartreuse.
    • 94
  • Bantam King
    Japanese
    501 G St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    The Daikaya team set up shop in a tiny, Technicolor former Burger King in Chinatown, and it dishes up comforting chicken-noodle soups at their finest.
    • 95
  • BlackSalt
    American, Seafood
    4883 MacArthur Blvd., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Big spenders can splurge on caviar service to start, but save room for dessert—especially butterscotch pot de crème, on the menu since day one.
    • 96
  • Nostos
    Greek
    8100 Boone Blvd. Vienna, VA | Website
    Baklava fans will find three styles—our pick is the baxevanis layered with apple, apricots, and ice cream.
    • 97
  • Graffiato
    Italian, Pizza
    707 Sixth St., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Mike Isabella’s flagship restaurant still draws boisterous crowds, especially on the neighboring Verizon Center’s busy nights.
    • 98
  • Bombay Club
    Indian
    815 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC | Website
    Classic cocktails and attentive service are a given anytime.
    • 99
  • Black Market Bistro
    American
    4600 Waverly Ave. Garrett Park, MD | Website
    The menu sways from pizzas with cracker-thin crusts to American bistro comforts.
    • 100
  • Mokomandy
    Cajun/Korean
    20789 Great Falls Plaza Sterling, VA | Website
    The chefs here like to play with their food. They toss cracklings into jambalaya, stuff dumplings with foie gras, and stir morsels of pig’s head into gumbo.
