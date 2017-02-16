6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Night of brews: If you’ve tried all of the ciders at Anxo Cidery & Pinxtos Bar, consider heading over on Thursday for their first-ever beer event. Maine’s Oxbow Brewing will feature seven different brews beginning at 5 pm, including a Belgian Imperial Stout and Italian-style pilsner. Guests can try each draft separately or taste them with pintxo pairings, prices per draft and pairings varies.

Alexandria Restaurant Week: Missed out on DC’s Winter Restaurant Week? Then explore Virginia starting Thursday for Alexandria Restaurant Week (through February 26th). Over 70 restaurants throughout Old Town, Del Ray, West End and more are offering three-course dinners fort $35 per person; lunch deals ranging from $10 to $20; and$35 dinners for two.

FeBREWary: Raise a pint this Friday with the Brewers Association of Maryland’s Love Thy Beer event in Silver Spring from 7 to 10 pm. Over 20 breweries from around the state gather, including brewmasters who’re available to chat with guests. Tickets ($50) include tastings, live blues music, fare from Mission BBQ, and a signature BAM glass to take home. VIP tickets can also be purchased for $65, and include early entry and exclusive tastings.

Top Chef dinner: This Sunday, Smoked & Stacked launches a new chef series at 6:30 pm. Owner/former Top Chef contestant Marjorie Meek-Bradley collaborates with Season 12 winner Mei Lin for a three-course, family-style dinner. The Asian-influenced meal includes dishes like pastrami-kimchi bao, crispy rice salad with duck, and a whole fried pig’s head. Tickets can be purchased online for $135.

Po’ Boy Pop Up: Toki Underground is known for ramen, but this Sunday the H Street eatery launches a “Sundays are for Decadence” po’ boy pop-up from noon till 6 pm. Chef Adam Zerhouni (formerly of Fox’s Den Gastro Pub) will serve Southern-style sandwiches for meat lovers and vegetarians alike. The event is cash only. Taqueria Taco Pop -Up: Enjoy your extended weekend this holiday Monday with Petworth’s soon-to-open Taqueria del Barrio. Owners Anna Bran-Leis and Shawn Leis will host a pop-up sneak peek of their restaurant on Upshur Street from 11 am to 8 pm with five styles of tacos ($3 each), tortas, quesadillas, and $10 cocktails. Best part: 20 percent of proceeds will be given to two Latin American charities: Casa Ruby and CARECEN.

