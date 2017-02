A lot of chefs whip out a pen to sketch a dish before picking up a knife to create it. Here, 1789 pastry chef David Collier’s “sweet-potato pie”—on paper, then in real life.

He also sketched “the white album” and “chocolate malt mac.”

The White Album

Chocolate Malt Mac

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

