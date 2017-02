1 “Chips and dip” at Kinship

(osetra caviar, potato chips, Crème Fraîche)

14 Pork-belly Bocadillos at Estadio

29 Virginia Oysters at Rappahannock Oyster Bar

4-Pasta Tasting Menu at Hank’s Pasta Bar

(clockwise from top: Bolognese lasagna,puttanesca, cacio e pepe, sausage mafalde)

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

Which one do you like to try?