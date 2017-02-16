Things to Do in DC This Weekend (February 16-20): STEM Activities for Kids, an Anime Convention, and Mary Wilson of the Supremes

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

MUSIC The Supremes recorded 12 number-one hits from 1964 to 1969, and founding member Mary Wilson continues to sing and perform solo today. She’s released three albums and penned two autobiographies, but she’ll still be best known for her backing vocal lines on such hits as “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” and “You Keep Me Hangin’ On”. She’s performing two shows a night from Thursday through Sunday night at Blues Alley. $40 to $45, 8 PM and 10 PM shows.

BEER The Heurich House Museum hosts DC brewery Atlas Brew Works for its monthly History & Hops series. The evening will feature samples of three of Atlas’s beers plus a guided tour through the Victorian mansion belonging to 19th-century District brewer Christian Heurich. $30 (21+ only), 6:30 PM.

THEATER Arena Stage’s production of Watch on the Rhine continues through March 5. The play stars Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason as Fanny Farrelly, whose daughter escapes to the DC suburbs with her German husband on the brink of America’s entrance into World War II. $65 to $80, 8 PM.

DISCUSSION In David Frum’s cover story for the March 2017 issue of The Atlantic, “How to Build an Autocracy,” the writer examines the ongoing need for checks and balances as President Trump implements his agenda. Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, chats with The Atlantic editor Scott Stossel at Sixth & I about how the Trump could turn our democracy into an autocracy, and what that could mean for the future of America. $15, 6 PM.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

FESTIVALS Katsucon is an annual 3-day convention focusing on anime, manga, and other aspects of Japanese pop culture, running from Friday through Sunday this year at the Gaylord in National Harbor. Guests include voice actors and web comic artists, and the schedule is full of panel discussions and a session of cosplay chess. $75 (weekend pass), 10 AM.

MUSIC Local metalcore band Darkest Hour is celebrating the release of its album Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora at the Black Cat. It’s the last time to see the band locally for a while—the group is heading out on a three-month tour that will take them all over the US and through Europe. $20, 8 PM.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

KIDS Improv comedy is usually an adults-only affair, but troupe ComedySportz—who specialize in short-form improv games— will tailor a performance for kids as young as first-graders in an afternoon show at the DC Improv. $10, 2:30 PM.

DISCUSSION Several radio hosts from sports talk station 106.7 The Fan are taking the State Theatre stage on Saturday night to share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on air. Morning hosts the Sports Junkies and afternoon host Chad Dukes will speak, midday host Danny Rouhier will perform stand-up, and mentalist/magician Max Major will perform. $25 to $40 (18+), 6 PM.

PARTY Mardi Gras isn’t until February 28, but Art Soiree is hosting a Mardi Gras Masquerade ten days early at Sofitel Lafayette Square. Recreate the ambiance of New Orleans with four-piece jazz band Blues Styles Brass Band and dance in the colorful world of masquerade; attire is black tie but costumes are encouraged. $25 to $30, 8 PM.

MUSEUMS/KIDS Aspiring engineers and scientists will love the Discover Engineering Family Day at the National Building Museum. Young visitors aged 6-12 can enjoy STEM education-related learning activities—launching rockets, making slime, building towers—to learn about engineering, construction, and science. Free, 10 AM.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

WHISKEY The Jos. A. Magnus Distillery is kicking off its 2017 Magnus Speaker Series with a lecture by Dave Scheurich, Whiskey Advocate Life Achievement Award Recipient and retired GM and distiller at Woodford Reserve. Scheurich will share his knowledge about the history and finishing techniques of bourbon, and guests will taste a preview of Batch #2 of the Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend. $50, 3 PM.

MUSIC The 17-member chamber music collective A Far Cry collaborates with Grammy-winning vocal octet Roomful of Teeth at the National Gallery of Art’s West Garden Court. The program includes a piece by Caroline Shaw (Pulitzer Prize winner and member of Roomful of Teeth) as well as two compositions by American composer Ted Hearne. Free, 3:30 PM.

DISCUSSION Self-care guru Gracy Obuchowicz is leading a workshop entitled Create a Dynamic Morning Routine at the Lemon Bowl in Park View. In this interactive workshop, Obuchowicz will show how to use the first hour of the morning to set up a productive and positive day, starting with healthier sleep, morning detoxification, meditation practices, and a quick, nutritious breakfast. $20, 3 PM.

DANCE A promotion group called The Neighbors is hosting a dance party for President’s Day Weekend called Make America Dance Again. On Marvin’s roof deck, enjoy happy hour drinks and music from Mista Selecta, DJ Detroyt, and Cam Dooley. Free, 3 PM.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

LIBRARY Twice a year, the Library of Congress holds an open house in its Main Reading Room to share information about how the public can access resources in the LOC year-round. One of those opportunities is on President’s Day, when reference librarians will be available to answer questions and give instructions about how visitors can acquire a reader-registration card. Free, 10 AM.

MUSEUMS The National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring opened in 1862 and has a special emphasis on American military medicine. The museum is free of charge every day day, but there’s a special President’s Day museum tour at 1 PM. Free, 10 AM.

